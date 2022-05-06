A New Ecotourism Park With Staycation Facilities Opens Its Doors In New Delhi

Located on the outskirts of Kanganheri village in south-west Delhi, the Haritima adventure eco-tourism park is the latest eco-adventure initiative of the Delhi Tourism department. The park is an attempt to boost night tourism in the National Capital Region (NCR), while also providing people with a rural, countryside experience. With 20 AC cottages, the park also lays claim to being the first location in Delhi with ‘staycation’ conveniences.

The park, spread over 16 acres, opened to the public on May 4, 2022. Reports suggest that while entry to the park will be free during the day, the cottages will cost ₹5,000 per night for two people (including food and pool facilities). The booking can either be done online or on the spot. Speaking to The Indian Express, an official said, “The main aim behind this park is to bring people closer to nature and provide them a countryside experience. When people will visit this place, they won’t feel like they are in Delhi.”

Mini farmlands on the park premises will help visitors better understand the process of farming. The eco-adventure park will also offer other amenities such as clubhouses with indoor games, hot tubs, community pools, fitness and business centres, and Wi-Fi facility. It will also have many attractions and activities for children and adults – zip-lining, boat rides, bull rides, wall climbing, magic shows, DJ, rain dances, among others. Kayaking and canoeing are also being planned. However, another plan to establish a bar has already been scrapped since the government has envisioned the space as a picnic spot for children.

The Haritima adventure eco-tourism park is a revamped and facelifted version of a preexisting one that originally opened in 2015–16. It will now be managed by Naagar Infrastructure and Private Limited.