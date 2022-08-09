If you're one of those who always wait until the last minute to buy Raksha Bandhan presents, fret not. This festival that celebrates the unique, imperishable bond between siblings is an excellent occasion to adore and spoil them. Here are the best premium albeit last minute picks for your siblings:

Luxury Ghewar & Dry Fruit Hamper by Gur Chini

Gur Chini believes not just in selling the finest quality sweets but also in delivering the best experiences through the beautiful designs of its mithai boxes, which are inspired by different festivities, occasions, seasons and emotions, and specially customised for its clients. Their luxury Ghewar & Dry Fruit Hamper contains 5 varieties of Ghewar, 4 varieties dry fruits, 1 Rajasthani parrot potli, 1 Semi Precious Agate stone rakhi, rice and mouli

Hayman’s London Gin

The perfect present for a gin enthusiast or Sloe Gin fan who wants to try the new line of lauded English gins. Only the best botanicals are used in its production, which includes a two-day gin-making procedure in which the botanicals are steeped for a full day in English wheat spirit to bring out their full natural flavours. It also provides you with a variety of selections based on your preferences, like Sloe Gin, Exotic Citrus Gin, Peach and Rose Cup, Old Tom Gin, and Hayman's London Dry Gin.

Accessories by Kate Spade New York

Each year, the occasion of Raksha Bandhan brings a special chance to commemorate the special bond between siblings. Take advantage of this auspicious occasion to show your love for your sister with accessories from Kate Spade New York! You can find everything you need for Rakshabandhan from beautiful backpacks, phone covers, dresses, and bags from KSNY.

Backpacks by Tumi

Raksha Bandhan is the perfect occasion to give your multitasking sibling something special to keep her hustling all day everyday. TUMI’s gifting guide for all the siblings who love multitasking and keep hustling all the time, the brand’s wide range of backpacks, crossbody bags to sling bags, and cosmetic bags there's something for every sister.

Signature Essentials For Her by Kama Ayurveda

With Raksha Bandhan around the corner, indulge in the goodness of pure, time tested Ayurvedic beauty with Kama Ayurveda’s specially curated gift boxes. A beautiful collection, lovingly handcrafted with pure, natural and organic ingredients, this elegant gift box combines the most ideal skincare essentials for a youthful, fresh and hydrated skin, perfect for your skincare obsessed sibling.