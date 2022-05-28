Don’t get your head wrapped around just Andaman and Nicobar, India has quite a few beautiful island vacay destinations that are a little less explored.

Divar: Sleepy Roads, Sounds of Nature and a Quaint Village Charm

Wrapped in few shades of Portuuese culture, Goa is not only popular for its sun-kissed beaches, but it is also home to some quiet, charming islands. Nestled towards the south of Goa on the river Mandovi, Divar is still untouched by swarms of tourists. Paddy fields, serenity, warm sun-lit mornings and a dense patch of jungle are what define this little island located inland from Panjim. If you plan on staying for a day or two, or even more, the Piedade village should be your base. While in Divar, there are a lot of places worth visiting such as the Church of Our Lady of Compassion. When you start at Piedade, you will find this church at the top of the hillock. Dating back to the 1700s, the Church of Our Lady of Compassion is a blend of architectural excellence and history. Divar Island also offers a birdwatching experience at the Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary. There are motorboats that carry tourists on this birdwatching trail with views of storks and kingfishers.

Majuli: Breathtaking Sunrises, Amazing Antiques and Authentic Local Cuisine

Nestled in the northeastern state of Assam, this is river island has waters of Brahmaputra and Subansiri encircling it. The world’s largest river island, Majuli has its own unique culture, often lending it the title of ‘the cultural capital of Assam’. If you are visiting this Assamese island, you cannot miss the annual festival of Raasleela. At the Ali Aye Ligang festival, where one can taste local food and beverages. Do check out the Kamalabari Satra, the Dakhinpat Satra, the Auniati Satra and Tengapania. These ‘satras’ are centres of dance, art and culture. They also house old Assamese utensils, traditional weapons, manuscripts, jewellery, and handicrafts and offer an immersive experience into the culture of this state. Naghmar is the main village of Majuli, and is a centre of several cultural activities and celebrations.

Aggati: Lagoons, Beaches and Coral Panorama

Embedded in the Lakshadweep group of islands, Aggati is another on the list of offbeat vacation islands of India. With its own airport, Aggati is a highly accessible location for travellers from around the world. It is a paradise for water sports enthusiast with activities like scuba diving, kayaking, and water skiing. If the depths of the blue waters interest you, you can even try out the glass bottom boat rides.

Pamban: A Rejuvenation of the Mind, Body and the Spirit

Connecting peninsular India to Sri Lanka, this island lies approximately 500 km south of Chennai. The Pamban Bridge connects the mainland to the island, and the ride offers a stunning view of the Bay of Bengal. Pamban is a location wrapped in historical significance - one can spot the Rama Setu (now submerged) from Adam’s Bridge. The story of the setu is deeply seated in the mythological of the Ramayana. If you are an explorer by spirit, there is an interesting backstory to the abandonment of the town of Dhanushkodi, lying towards the south-east of Pamban Island. The Pamban Bridge, Adam’s Bridge and Kurusadai Island are the major attractions here. This island has also stood witness to different dynasties and rulers, like the Cholas, The Jaffnas, Mughals and Turks.

Netrani: Enriching Underwater Experience and Scuba Diving Retreat

This island lies in Murudeshwar, off the coast of Karnataka. While Murudeshwar is a religious city, Netrani is a treasure trove for all water sport activities. Other highlights are the temples at Murudeshwar and the mouthwatering Manglorean cuisine on offer here. With its marine life significantly untouched, it is a calm, quiet, peaceful vacation destination.

Kavvayi: Serenity of the Sea and Historical Heritage

Legend has it that this island in North Kerala has recorded the footprints of famous travellers and explorers like Ibn Batuta and Marco Polo. Formerly known as ‘Kavil Pattanam’, it was once a hub of spice trade in India. You can go on backwater rides as well as enjoy more contemporary sports like water zorbing. Houseboat rides and kayak tours help tourists explore the interiors of the island.