Friday, May 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

Locomotive Vistas: 5 Lesser-Known Scenic Train Journeys in India

These routes are short and traverse across the sea, pass through wildlife sanctuaries, picturesque villages and the craggy Western Ghats

Locomotive Vistas: 5 Lesser-Known Scenic Train Journeys in India
A train moves along Pamban Bridge which connects the town of Rameswaram on Pamban Island to mainland Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 May 2022 10:49 am

Reach the railway station early, grab packets of munchies and fight for the window seat with siblings, almost all of us have been through the experience of a train ride in India. From the deserts of Rajasthan to the caves of Konkan, some rail journeys are truly memorable. However, there are some routes which remain unknown to many. Here are 5 lesser-known scenic railway journeys you must take in India.

Mandapam to Pamban

If you are someone who looks for an adventure on every trip, this is the ride to be on. Running over a thin bridge stretching 2 km over the sea, the Pamban bridge route is as exciting as it gets. The bridge connects Mandapam in mainland Tamil Nadu to the island of Pamban in Rameswaram. Dating back to 1914, it is India's first (and for a long time, the longest) sea bridge. The record was later bested by the opening of the Bandra-Worli sea link in 2010. The sea breeze playing over your face, the sound of train wheels chugging on iron, and sea water stretching as far as the eye can see, this journey is truly unforgettable. 

Kendujhar to Bhubaneswar

The eastern state of Odisha has a treat up its sleeve – the train route connecting Kendujhargarh to Bhubaneswar. Simply put, a traveller can experience both sides of Odisha on this ride starting from Kendujhargarh, a small town known for its many waterfalls, and ending at the busy city of Bhubaneswar. The 5-hour journey is highlighted by the constant presence of gorgeous landscapes, paddy fields followed by beautiful villages surrounded by hills. An evening ride offers an evocative sunset, probably the best in Odisha.

Related stories

Reliving The Romance Of Trains With A Trainspotter

Of Toy Trains, Monasteries And The Himalayas

8 Of The World's Most Stunning Luxury Train Journeys

Goa to Londa

This route traversing the Ghats and connecting Vasco Da Gama in Goa to Londa in Karnataka is probably one of the most stunning ones in India. Drink in the village and church domes on this three-and-a-half hour mini rollercoaster of a ride. The train moves up the Western Ghats with a zoom transition into lush green, wet mountains dotted with waterfalls including the magnificent Dudhsagar gushing down from a height of 1,000 feet.

Mumbai to Pune

This three-hour journey passes through misty hill stations in the Ghats. Don't forget to dig into what are probably the best vada pavs on the journey's first major stop at Karjat. Then the train climbs up the craggy hills.Cling onto the windows like a child and enjoy the waterfalls. It gets a tad wet and chilly, perfect weather for that cup of chai from a station pitstop.

Siliguri to Alipurduar

Known as the Dooars Voisyage, the 3-4-hour journey is a gateway to the hills of North-Eastern India. It passes through several major forests and wildlife sanctuaries including Mahananda, Chapramari, Jaldapara, and Buxa. There are numerous stream crossings along this path, so keep your eyes peeled for herds of elephants, deer, monkeys, and birds. If are lucky, you can even spot a tiger at Buxa. 

Tags

Travel Scenic Train Journeys In India Dooars Train Journeys Indian Railways Pamban Bridge Dudhsagar Falls Best Train Journeys Siliguri
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Gujarat-Born Issa Brothers Have Locked Horns With Mukesh Ambani For Boots

How Gujarat-Born Issa Brothers Have Locked Horns With Mukesh Ambani For Boots

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood