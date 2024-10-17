Tourism Spotlight

Jadung – Tales From A Bygone Era

The odd dilapidated houses in the village tell stories of a vibrant past, when the villagers had trading ties with neighboring regions of Tibet. They would trade in sugar, grains, spices and wool and in return bring back salt and ornaments.

Jadung – Tales From A Bygone Era
Jadung – Tales From A Bygone Era
info_icon

Perched away from the hustle of the city life, Jadung a tiny hamlet on the Sino-Indo Border in the Uttarakashi District of Uttarakhand is a village where time seems to have stopped. Inhabited originally by the Jadh Bhotiyas, a semi-nomadic tribe, the village was evacuated in 1962 during the India - China War and since then, the inhabitants have migrated to nearby villages such as Dunda, Bagori and Harsil and even to farther cities like Dehradun, Haridwar and Rishikesh in search of work. 

The odd dilapidated houses in the village tell stories of a vibrant past, when the villagers had trading ties with neighboring regions of Tibet. They would trade in sugar, grains, spices and wool and in return bring back salt and ornaments. The communities in Jadung and Tibet even had family ties and marriages would take place across the border regions. 

All that ended with the 1962 war, after which what remains is an isolated village with abandoned houses, as if waiting to narrate stories of their hallowed past. Come 2023, and Sachin Kurve, the dynamic Tourism Secretary of Uttarakhand, avowed to restore the lost glory of Jadung by developing it as a Tourism Village, thus fulfilling Hon’ble PM’s vision of achieving the three objectives – overall development of the country’s villages in a phased manner, stopping migration from border villages and preserving local culture by improving all kinds of connectivity, basic facilities and development of infrastructure in the villages. 

In a landmark decision, Uttarakhand Tourism promulgated the Jadung Policy in January 2024 with the aim of developing ecologically sustainable infrastructure in the region and provide opportunities for self employment to the original inhabitants of the village. 

Under the policy, the Tourism Department is undertaking renovation of 06 old houses initially, using vernacular architecture and locally sourced raw material. These renovated houses will be handed over to the families of the original inhabitants by a committee set up at the District Level to operate these houses as Homestays. The Tourism Department shall also provide training/skill development support and marketing support to the homestay owners. 

In order to develop other tourism related activities in the region, the Tourism Department is developing viewpoints at Hawabend near Gartang Gali, an Entry Gate and a Check Post at a cost of Rs. 141.81 lakhs. Another viewpoint is being developed at Sri Kantha at a total cost of 159.93 lakhs. Overall, Rs. 365.33 lakh have been earmarked under the Jadung Policy for various development, skilling and marketing related works. With its clear skies, the village shall become a hub for Astro Tourism in the future. Trekking, Hiking and Leisure activities shall be added for the benefit of tourists visiting the village. 

Ghuman Singh and Bishan Rana, whose houses have been taken up for redevelopment are ecstatic at the development taking place in the region and are thankful to the Government for thinking about their welfare. Ghuman Singh, sitting in front of his ancestral house under redevelopment is reminiscent of his childhood years, when he would often trek to Jadung with his friends to connect with his roots. His unadulterated smile tells a lot about the simplicity of life in the region, which seems to have gone missing in most parts of the so called developed world. 

Sh. Sachin Kurve, the man behind this ambitious project states, “The Jadung Policy is an extension of the Hon’ble PM’s vision of Vibrant Village Programme. It is important for the Govt. to generate opportunities for local employment to prevent migration from our state. Tourism has immense potential in the far flung areas of Uttarakhand. We are all seeing the impact of Mass Tourism at various locations in the world, due to which it is important for us to develop sustainable tourism, with minimal impact on the local environment – natural, social and cultural. Hence, Jadung is being developed as a Low Volume, High Value Tourist Village.”

Homestay Booking Portal
info_icon

In August 2024, Uttarakhand Tourism launched a dedicated homestay booking portal – www.uttarastays.com to provide a platform to all homestays in the state to connect with their potential customers through the internet. Nestled in small villages and not being much tech savvy, it is difficult for the homestays of the state to showcase themselves through the virtual medium. The portal, also a brainchild of Sh. Sachin Kurve, aims to connect all homestays of the state with the rest of the world. 

With so much happening around, the day is not far, when Jadung would become truly a Vibrant Village, perhaps the first of kind in the country.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: WI-W Shine In Field, NZ-W At 102/6 After 16.1 Overs
  2. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group C Day 1: Salil Arora’s Ton Revives Punjab After Rocky Start Vs Madhya Pradesh
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group B Day 1: Gujarat No. 10 Arzan Nagwaswalla's Fifty Frustrates Andhra
  4. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group D Day 1: Sai Sudharsan Double Ton Puts TN In Command Against Delhi
  5. WI-W Vs NZ-W Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: New Zealand Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Hosts Down To 10 As Sana Sees Second Yellow | BFC 1-0 PFC
  2. AC Milan Vs Udinese, Serie A: No Player More Important Than Club For Furious Fonseca
  3. Ligue 1: Luis Enrique Undeterred Despite PSG's Difficult Start To Season
  4. Pep Guardiola Says Tuchel's Nationality Not Important After England Appointment
  5. Bayern vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga Preview: Kompany Has Faith In Bavarians Despite Winless Run
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  3. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  4. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  5. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Baba Siddique Murder Case: 5 Arrested After Raids In Panvel, Raigad
  2. What Are The New Guidelines Formed By SC To Eradicate 'Social Evil' Of Child Marriages
  3. A Legacy Of Resilience: Ratan Tata’s Silent Obituary
  4. A Box Full Of Stories From Tatanagar In Jamshedpur
  5. Why We Should Speak About Adivasis When We Talk About Ratan Tata
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Who Was Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar
  2. Latin America And Human Rights: The Never-Ending Crisis In Venezuela, Cuba And Nicaragua
  3. People Across World Witness Supermoon
  4. Why Has US Sanctioned 2 Indian Nationals Over Ties With Network Of Houthis
  5. Russia Flaunts Its Many Doomsday Weapons To Keep West From Ramping Up Support For Ukraine
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Kiwi Noses In Front After Virat Kohli's Last-Ball Dismissal; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3