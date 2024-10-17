Jadung – Tales From A Bygone Era

Ghuman Singh and Bishan Rana, whose houses have been taken up for redevelopment are ecstatic at the development taking place in the region and are thankful to the Government for thinking about their welfare. Ghuman Singh, sitting in front of his ancestral house under redevelopment is reminiscent of his childhood years, when he would often trek to Jadung with his friends to connect with his roots. His unadulterated smile tells a lot about the simplicity of life in the region, which seems to have gone missing in most parts of the so called developed world.