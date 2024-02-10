Sports

WTA Abu Dhabi Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia, Elena Rybakina Enter Semi-Finals

The sixth-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia reached the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open semi-finals for a second straight year after upsetting No.2 seed Ons Jabeur 6-3, 6-4 in 1 hour and 30 minutes. Haddad Maia, who fell to eventual champion Belinda Bencic in the 2023 semifinals, will face No.7 seed Daria Kasatkina next as she bids to make her first final of 2024. Kasatkina routed Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-0 in 74 minutes to reach her second semifinal of the season so far. The top-half semifinal will see No.1 seed Elena Rybakina take on No.8 seed Liudmila Samsonova after both advanced in straight sets. Rybakina defeated lucky loser Cristina Bucsa for the second time this year, coming from 3-1 down in the second set to win 6-1, 6-4.