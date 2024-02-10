Sports

WTA Abu Dhabi Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia, Elena Rybakina Enter Semi-Finals

The sixth-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia reached the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open semi-finals for a second straight year after upsetting No.2 seed Ons Jabeur 6-3, 6-4 in 1 hour and 30 minutes. Haddad Maia, who fell to eventual champion Belinda Bencic in the 2023 semifinals, will face No.7 seed Daria Kasatkina next as she bids to make her first final of 2024. Kasatkina routed Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-0 in 74 minutes to reach her second semifinal of the season so far. The top-half semifinal will see No.1 seed Elena Rybakina take on No.8 seed Liudmila Samsonova after both advanced in straight sets. Rybakina defeated lucky loser Cristina Bucsa for the second time this year, coming from 3-1 down in the second set to win 6-1, 6-4.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 10, 2024

Abu Dhabi Mubadala Tennis: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Ons Jabeur | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili

Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil celebrates after beating Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during a quarter finals match of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

1/12
Abu Dhabi Mubadala Tennis: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Ons Jabeur
Abu Dhabi Mubadala Tennis: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Ons Jabeur | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili

Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil returns the ball to Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during a quarter finals match of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

2/12
Abu Dhabi Mubadala Tennis: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Ons Jabeur
Abu Dhabi Mubadala Tennis: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Ons Jabeur | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia returns the ball to Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil during a quarter finals match of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement
3/12
Abu Dhabi Mubadala Tennis: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Ons Jabeur
Abu Dhabi Mubadala Tennis: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Ons Jabeur | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia returns the ball to Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil during a quarter finals match of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement
4/12
Abu Dhabi Mubadala Tennis: Daria Kasatkina vs Sorana Cirstea
Abu Dhabi Mubadala Tennis: Daria Kasatkina vs Sorana Cirstea | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili

Daria Kasatkina returns serves to Sorana Cirstea of Romania during a quarter finals match of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement
5/12
Abu Dhabi Mubadala Tennis: Daria Kasatkina vs Sorana Cirstea
Abu Dhabi Mubadala Tennis: Daria Kasatkina vs Sorana Cirstea | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili

Sorana Cirstea of Romania returns the ball to Daria Kasatkina during a quarter finals match of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement
6/12
Abu Dhabi Mubadala Tennis: Daria Kasatkina vs Sorana Cirstea
Abu Dhabi Mubadala Tennis: Daria Kasatkina vs Sorana Cirstea | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili

Daria Kasatkina returns the ball to Sorana Cirstea of Romania during a quarter finals match of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

7/12
Abu Dhabi Mubadala Tennis: Elena Rybakina vs Cristina Bucsa
Abu Dhabi Mubadala Tennis: Elena Rybakina vs Cristina Bucsa | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns the ball to Cristina Bucsa of Spain during a quarter finals match of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

8/12
Abu Dhabi Mubadala Tennis: Elena Rybakina vs Cristina Bucsa
Abu Dhabi Mubadala Tennis: Elena Rybakina vs Cristina Bucsa | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns the ball to Cristina Bucsa of Spain during a quarter finals match of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

9/12
Abu Dhabi Mubadala Tennis: Elena Rybakina vs Cristina Bucsa
Abu Dhabi Mubadala Tennis: Elena Rybakina vs Cristina Bucsa | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili

Cristina Bucsa of Spain serves to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during a quarter finals match of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

10/12
Abu Dhabi Mubadala Tennis: Liudmila Samsonova vs Barbora Krejcikova
Abu Dhabi Mubadala Tennis: Liudmila Samsonova vs Barbora Krejcikova | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili

Liudmila Samsonova serves to Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic during a match of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

11/12
Abu Dhabi Mubadala Tennis: Liudmila Samsonova vs Barbora Krejcikova
Abu Dhabi Mubadala Tennis: Liudmila Samsonova vs Barbora Krejcikova | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili

Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic serves to Liudmila Samsonova during a match of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

12/12
Abu Dhabi Mubadala Tennis: Liudmila Samsonova vs Barbora Krejcikova
Abu Dhabi Mubadala Tennis: Liudmila Samsonova vs Barbora Krejcikova | Photo: AP/Kamran Jebreili

Liudmila Samsonova returns a ball to Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic during a match of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement