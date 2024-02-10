Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil celebrates after beating Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during a quarter finals match of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil returns the ball to Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during a quarter finals match of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia returns the ball to Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil during a quarter finals match of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Advertisement
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia returns the ball to Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil during a quarter finals match of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Advertisement
Daria Kasatkina returns serves to Sorana Cirstea of Romania during a quarter finals match of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Advertisement
Sorana Cirstea of Romania returns the ball to Daria Kasatkina during a quarter finals match of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Advertisement
Daria Kasatkina returns the ball to Sorana Cirstea of Romania during a quarter finals match of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns the ball to Cristina Bucsa of Spain during a quarter finals match of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan returns the ball to Cristina Bucsa of Spain during a quarter finals match of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Cristina Bucsa of Spain serves to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during a quarter finals match of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Liudmila Samsonova serves to Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic during a match of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic serves to Liudmila Samsonova during a match of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Liudmila Samsonova returns a ball to Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic during a match of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.