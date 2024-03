Sports

WPL: Gujarat Giants Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore To Earn First Win Of Season - In Pics

Openers Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney were in full flow as Gujarat Giants recorded a comfortable 19-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore to log their first points after four defeats in the Women's Premier League 2024 season. Bangalore were the favourites going into this game, but then we had the Mooney show. The Aussie southpaw showed why she is one of the most reliable batters in world cricket, leading from the front and staying undefeated at 85 runs off just 51 balls and taking Gujarat to a formidable 199-run total. In response, RCB's big hitters tried to make a match of it, with Georgia Wareham (48 off 22 balls) striking some lusty blows. But 200 turned out to be a bridge too far, and Bangalore fell 19 runs short. Resultantly, Gujarat earned their first win of the season.