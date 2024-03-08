Sports

WPL 2024: Nat Sciver-Brunt Shines As Mumbai Indians Beat UP Warriorz By 42 Runs

Mumbai Indians defeated UP Warriorz by 42 runs in a Women's Premier League group-stage match played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. Mumbai Indians set a target of 161 runs after recovering from a shaky start of 17 for two in the fourth over, thanks to Nat Sciver-Brunt's 45 and Amelia Kerr's 39-run innings. In response, UP Warriorz struggled against a disciplined MI bowling attack and managed to score only 118 for nine, resulting in a comprehensive win for Mumbai Indians. Deepti Sharma played a brilliant innings for UP Warriorz, contributing 53 runs off 36 balls.