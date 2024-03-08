WPL 2024: Nat Sciver-Brunt Shines As Mumbai Indians Beat UP Warriorz By 42 Runs

Mumbai Indians' bowler Saika Ishaque celebrates with teammates the wicket of UP Warriorz's Grace Harris during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
UP Warriorz's batter Deepti Sharma plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
UP Warriorz's batter Shweta Sehrawat bowled out during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians' batter Sajeevan Sajana dives to reach the crease during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians' batter Amelia Kerr plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians' batter Harmanpreet Kaur after being bowled out by UP Warriorz's bowler Saima Thakor during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians' batter Harmanpreet Kaur bowled out by UP Warriorz's bowler Saima Thakor during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians' batter Nat Sciver-Brunt plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
UP Warriorz bowler Chamari Athapaththu celebrates with teammates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' batter Yastika Bhatia during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
UP Warriorz bowler Chamari Athapaththu celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' batter Hayley Matthews during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians' batter Nat Sciver-Brunt plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians' captain Harmanpreet Kaur and UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy at the toss before the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.