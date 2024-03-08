Sports

WPL 2024: Nat Sciver-Brunt Shines As Mumbai Indians Beat UP Warriorz By 42 Runs

Mumbai Indians defeated UP Warriorz by 42 runs in a Women's Premier League group-stage match played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. Mumbai Indians set a target of 161 runs after recovering from a shaky start of 17 for two in the fourth over, thanks to Nat Sciver-Brunt's 45 and Amelia Kerr's 39-run innings. In response, UP Warriorz struggled against a disciplined MI bowling attack and managed to score only 118 for nine, resulting in a comprehensive win for Mumbai Indians. Deepti Sharma played a brilliant innings for UP Warriorz, contributing 53 runs off 36 balls.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 8, 2024
March 8, 2024
       
WPL 2024: UP Warriorz vs MI | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Mumbai Indians' bowler Saika Ishaque celebrates with teammates the wicket of UP Warriorz's Grace Harris during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

1/11
WPL%202024%3A%20UP%20Warriorz%20vs%20MI
WPL 2024: UP Warriorz vs MI | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

UP Warriorz's batter Deepti Sharma plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

2/11
WPL%202024%3A%20UP%20Warriorz%20vs%20MI
WPL 2024: UP Warriorz vs MI | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

UP Warriorz's batter Shweta Sehrawat bowled out during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Advertisement
3/11
WPL%202024%3A%20UP%20Warriorz%20vs%20MI
WPL 2024: UP Warriorz vs MI | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Mumbai Indians' batter Sajeevan Sajana dives to reach the crease during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

4/11
WPL%202024%3A%20UP%20Warriorz%20vs%20MI
WPL 2024: UP Warriorz vs MI | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Mumbai Indians' batter Amelia Kerr plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Advertisement
5/11
WPL%202024%3A%20UP%20Warriorz%20vs%20MI
WPL 2024: UP Warriorz vs MI | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Mumbai Indians' batter Harmanpreet Kaur after being bowled out by UP Warriorz's bowler Saima Thakor during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Advertisement
6/11
WPL%202024%3A%20UP%20Warriorz%20vs%20MI
WPL 2024: UP Warriorz vs MI | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Mumbai Indians' batter Harmanpreet Kaur bowled out by UP Warriorz's bowler Saima Thakor during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Advertisement
7/11
WPL%202024%3A%20UP%20Warriorz%20vs%20MI
WPL 2024: UP Warriorz vs MI | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Mumbai Indians' batter Nat Sciver-Brunt plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

8/11
WPL%202024%3A%20UP%20Warriorz%20vs%20MI
WPL 2024: UP Warriorz vs MI | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

UP Warriorz bowler Chamari Athapaththu celebrates with teammates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' batter Yastika Bhatia during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

9/11
WPL%202024%3A%20UP%20Warriorz%20vs%20MI
WPL 2024: UP Warriorz vs MI | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

UP Warriorz bowler Chamari Athapaththu celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' batter Hayley Matthews during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

10/11
WPL%202024%3A%20UP%20Warriorz%20vs%20MI
WPL 2024: UP Warriorz vs MI | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Mumbai Indians' batter Nat Sciver-Brunt plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

11/11
WPL%202024%3A%20UP%20Warriorz%20vs%20MI
WPL 2024: UP Warriorz vs MI | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Mumbai Indians' captain Harmanpreet Kaur and UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy at the toss before the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Tags

Women's Premier League

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement