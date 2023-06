World Table Tennis Championships: Manika Batra Out Of Singles Competition, Sharath-Sathiyan Exit From Doubles

Star Indian paddler Manika Batra fought hard before going down to Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico 3-4 in the round of 32 at the World Table Tennis Championships on Wednesday.

Up against Diaz, ranked 13th in the ITTF chart, world number 39 Manika took the first game before her opponent stepped on the pedal. It was a fairly balanced tie till the sixth game with both the players locked at 3-3.

But Diaz ran away with the decider as Manika lost 3-4 (6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 13-11, 9-11, 11-3) to book her place in the last 16.

Even though she lost, Manika managed to ensure the best result for India in singles competition here.

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran then lost to English pair of Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford 3-1 (11-9, 8-11, 12-14, 10-12) to crash out in the round of 16 of the men's doubles event.

The Indian combination had defeated the same English duo en route to a gold medal in last year's Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Later in the day, Manika will pair up with Archana Kamath and take on Japan's Hina Hayata and Mima Ito in the round of 16 of women's doubles.