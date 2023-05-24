Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

World Table Tennis Championships: Manika Batra Out Of Singles Competition, Sharath-Sathiyan Exit From Doubles

Home Sports

World Table Tennis Championships: Manika Batra Out Of Singles Competition, Sharath-Sathiyan Exit From Doubles

Star Indian paddler Manika Batra fought hard before going down to Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico 3-4 in the round of 32 at the World Table Tennis Championships on Wednesday.

Manika Batra managed to ensure the best result for India in singles competition.
Manika Batra managed to ensure the best result for India in singles competition. PTI/File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2023 7:56 pm

Star Indian paddler Manika Batra fought hard before going down to Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico 3-4 in the round of 32 at the World Table Tennis Championships on Wednesday.

Up against Diaz, ranked 13th in the ITTF chart, world number 39 Manika took the first game before her opponent stepped on the pedal. It was a fairly balanced tie till the sixth game with both the players locked at 3-3.

Related stories

Ultimate Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Manika Batra Key Attractions Among Indians

Singapore Smash 2023: Manika Batra Loses Both Women's Doubles, Mixed-Doubles

WTT Contender: Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee Crash Out After Round Of 16 Loss

But Diaz ran away with the decider as Manika lost 3-4 (6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 13-11, 9-11, 11-3) to book her place in the last 16.

Even though she lost, Manika managed to ensure the best result for India in singles competition here.

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran then lost to English pair of Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford 3-1 (11-9, 8-11, 12-14, 10-12) to crash out in the round of 16 of the men's doubles event. 

The Indian combination had defeated the same English duo en route to a gold medal in last year's Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Later in the day, Manika will pair up with Archana Kamath and take on Japan's Hina Hayata and Mima Ito in the round of 16 of women's doubles.

Advertisement

Tags

Sports Manika Batra Table Tennis World Table Tennis Championships Achanta Sharath Kamal Sathiyan Gnanasekaran ITTF Rankings ITTF World Team Championships 2022 Other Sports
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read