World Sports Blog Live Updates, February 28
We are set for an action-packed day replete with high-quality cricket. The only Test match between Afghanistan and Ireland will commence in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders will battle it out in the knockout match for the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 qualifier 2. In the Women's Premier League 2024, Mumbai Indians Women will take on UP Warriorz Women in the evening. Pakistan Super League matches will also be played.
In the Nepal T20I tri-series, the hosts will clash with the Netherlands in Kathmandu. Other sports events feature football matches in the FA Cup, Serie A and Women's Nations League. Follow the live scores, updates and results of world sports for February 28 here. (Cricket News | Football News)
Mallorca Into Copa Del Rey Final
After an over two decade-long wait, Mallorca are back in the Copa del Rey final. The Spanish club partly owned by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and former NBA great Steve Nash has defeated Real Sociedad 5-4 in a penalty shootout to make it to the final 21 years after it won the competition for the only time, Associated Press reports.
Paris Olympics Security Plans Stolen From Train
A bag that contained a computer and two USB memory sticks holding police security plans for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games 2024 has been stolen from a train at the French capital's Gare du Nord station, Agence France Press reports. The bag belonged to an engineer from Paris City Hall, the police said, adding that he had put the bag in the luggage compartment above his seat. As his train was delayed, the engineer chose to change trains, which is when he discovered the theft.
FA Cup Round-Up
In an early morning FA Cup duel, star striker Erling Haaland scored five goals to power Manchester City into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, courtesy a 6-2 win against Luton. It was his eighth hat-trick in a season-and-a-half with City and the second time he has scored five in a single game for the club.
Elsewhere, second-tier leaders Leicester City joined Pep Guardiola’s side in the quarter-finals as they beat Bournemouth 1-0 owing to Abdul Fatawu's extra-time goal. Newcastle United too marched into the last-eight stage via a tense penalty shootout victory following a 1-1 stalemate.