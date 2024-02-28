We are set for an action-packed day replete with high-quality cricket. The only Test match between Afghanistan and Ireland will commence in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders will battle it out in the knockout match for the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 qualifier 2. In the Women's Premier League 2024, Mumbai Indians Women will take on UP Warriorz Women in the evening. Pakistan Super League matches will also be played.

In the Nepal T20I tri-series, the hosts will clash with the Netherlands in Kathmandu. Other sports events feature football matches in the FA Cup, Serie A and Women's Nations League. Follow the live scores, updates and results of world sports for February 28 here. (Cricket News | Football News)