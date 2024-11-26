Sports

WRC: Neuville Celebrates Historic Title In Japan

After years of near-misses and countless heartbreaks, Thierry Neuville can finally bask in the glory of his maiden FIA World Rally Championship title at FORUM8 Rally Japan, where Toyota GAZOO Racing sealed the manufacturers’ crown after a gripping final day packed with drama. Neuville and co-driver Martijn Wydaghe’s championship was secured in dramatic fashion early on Sunday when team-mate Ott Tänak - the only driver who could challenge him - crashed his Hyundai i20 N Rally1 HYBRID out of the rally lead on the day’s opening stage. With a 25-point cushion heading into the season finale, Neuville’s title was guaranteed with four stages to spare. The late drama capped off a rollercoaster week for the Belgian, who battled back from 15th place after a turbocharger failure on Friday to finish sixth overall. His historic win is a first not only for him and Wydaeghe, but also their home country of Belgium and the Hyundai Motorsport team after a decade in the WRC.

WRC
World Rally Championship | Photo: Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Thierry Neuville (BEL) Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL) Of team HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM celebrate on the podium after winning the FIA World Rally Drivers and Co-Drivers titles at the final round the FIA World rally Championship season during the World Rally Championship in Toyota City, Japan.

1/6
World Rally Championship
WRC: Thierry Neuville | Photo: Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool
1/6

2/6
FIA World Rally Championship
World Rally Championship | Photo: Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool
2/6

3/6
World Rally Championship
FIA World rally Championship | Photo: Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool
3/6

4/6
World Rally Championship
World Rally Championship | Photo: Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool
4/6

5/6
World Rally Championship
World Rally Championship | Photo: Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool
5/6

6/6
World Rally Championship
World Rally Championship | Photo: Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool
6/6

