Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss

Sports LIVE Today: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the latest sports action from around the globe across different disciplines. Day 3 of the World Test Championship final will start with Australia in control against South Africa, but the Proteas will be hoping to fight back. Emma Raducanu is now the new British No. 1 as she progresses to the quarter-finals at Queen's. Alexander Zverev is also set to play his quarter-final at the BOSS OPEN. Meanwhile, Thomas Frank has been named Tottenham's new head coach. Plenty more is lined up, stay tuned for live updates on everything sport.
Sports LIVE Today: MLC 2025 - Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi?

Sanjay Krishnamurthi took home the headlines during MLC 2025 opening match between San Francisco Unicorns and Washington Freedom. The Indian-origin player scored 36 runs off just 20 balls. Sanjay was born in the United States and his family moved from Arizona to Karnataka in 2011. But he remained an American citizen.

Sports LIVE Today: Premier League Side Brighton Sign Charalampos Kostoulas From Olympiakos

Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion have announced the signing of teenage forward Charalampos Kostoulas from Greek side Olympiakos. Kostoulas will join the Seagulls on a reported £30 million deal and will be tied to the club on a five-year contract.

Sports LIVE Today: San Francisco Unicorns Beat Washington Freedom In MLC 2025 Opener

San Francisco Unicorns have defeated Washington Freedom by a whopping 123 runs in the opening game of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 season.

Sports LIVE Today: Mehidy Hasan Miraz Named Bangladesh’s ODI Skipper

ICYMI - Mehidy Hasan Miraz has replaced Najmul Hossain Shanto as the Bangladesh men’s ODI team captain, the Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed on Thursday.

Sports LIVE Today: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi's T20 Future In Doubt?

As per reports coming from Pakistan, Pakistan selectors have ruled out any role for senior players - Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi - in the team's upcoming T20 series against West Indies and Bangladesh.

Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen's Blitzkrieg Takes San Francisco Unicorns To 269/5

Finn Allen smashed a blistering 151of mere 51 balls to take San Francisco Unicorns to 269/5 in 20 overs. Allen registered five fours and 19 maximums that included a strike rate of 302!

Sports LIVE Today: Stanley Cup Final

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final was all tied up with at least a period left after the Edmonton Oilers scored three goals in the second against the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

The Panthers — up 2-1 in the series — led 3-0 after the first on two goals from Matthew Tkachuk and another with 41.7 seconds left before intermission, outshooting Edmonton 17-7 and taking advantage of their penalty trouble that put them on the power play. (AP)

Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century In MLC 2025

New Zealand opener Finn Allen has smashed a 34-ball hundred against Washington Freedom, the fastest in MLC surpassing Nic Pooran's 40-ball ton.

Sports LIVE Today: Bowler Dominated WTC Final 'A Good Advert' For Test Cricket, Says Pat Cummins

Australia captain Pat Cummins said the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa was a good advertisement for Test cricket with bowlers dominating proceedings.

“It’s set up pretty well,” Cummins told reporters. “The mood in the changing room is pretty positive. It was a great partnership and a good way to end the day.”

Sports LIVE Today: Boca Juniors Defender To Miss Club World Cup After Being Denied Visa

Boca Juniors defender Ayrton Costa will miss the Club World Cup after he was denied a visa to enter the United States, the Argentine team said Thursday.

Costa did not make the trip to Miami with his teammates on Sunday because his visa application was still being processed at the U.S. embassy in Buenos Aires, but he was still included on the roster to play in the tournament that starts Saturday. (AP)

Sports LIVE Today: Welcome

Good morning, everyone! We're back with another live blog, stay tuned for all the latest updates from the world of sports.

