Sports Highlights, June 12: Pacers Beat Thunder In NBA Finals Game 3 To Take 2-1 Lead

Sports News Today Live, June 12: Good Morning!
Sports News Today Live, June 12: Pacers Vs Thunder
It is half-time in NBA finals Game 3 between Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder. Pacers are leading Thunder 64-60 at the half-time.
Sports News Today Live, June 12: US Open Golf
The penultimate major of the golf calendar gets underway at Oakmont Country Club this weekend and Scheffler is aiming to win his first U.S. Open title. Read what Scottie Scheffler said ahead of the tournament.
Sports News Today Live, June 12: Thunder vs Pacers, NBA Finals
Meanwhile Oklahoma City Thunder are now ahead 89-84 against Indiana Pacers in the third game of NBA finals. The third quarter has ended and the momentum is with the Thunder now.
Sports News Today Live, June 12
Jasprit bumrah earns high praise from India bowling coach Morne Morkel for intensity at training ahead of the India vs England Test series.
Sports News Today Live, June 12
Indiana Pacers have beaten Oklahoma City Thunder in a thrilling match that went back and forth throughout. Thunder ended the first quarter in lead but by the half-time, Pacers has pushed ahead. Thunder regained the lead in the third quarter before a big final quarter helped Pacers notch up a 116-107 victory.
Pacers take 2-1 lead through this win in the finals series.
Sports News Today Live, June 12
Left-handed batter Tilak Varma is set to represent Hampshire in the County Championship after being approached by the English club, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) said on Wednesday.
On Thursday, BCCI released a video where Gambhir could be seen introducing the debutants and the comeback main Karun Nair as the team stood in a huddle.
In a video posted on BCCI's official website, Gambhir extended a warm welcome to the fresh faces in the team and heaped praises on them.
