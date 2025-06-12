Sports Highlights, June 12: Pacers Beat Thunder In NBA Finals Game 3 To Take 2-1 Lead

Sports News Highlights: Follow the highlights from various arenas across the sporting world in our daily blog on Thursday, June 12, 2025

Pacers vs Thunder NBA finals
The NBA Finals series between Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder is tied 1-1. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live coverage of sports news and events on June 12. The NBA Finals headed to Game 3 with the Indiana Pacers beating Oklahoma City Thunder and changing the scoreline to 2-1 in their favour. Experts put Australia ahead after the opening day of the World Test Championship final. Follow all this and much more right here
LIVE UPDATES

Sports News Today Live, June 12: Good Morning!

Greetings and a warm welcome to everyone joining us this Thursday. We will bring to you all that is current and relevant in the world of sports today. So sit back and follow our one-stop comprehensive sports shop.

Sports News Today Live, June 12: Pacers Vs Thunder

It is half-time in NBA finals Game 3 between Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder. Pacers are leading Thunder 64-60 at the half-time.

Sports News Today Live, June 12: US Open Golf

The penultimate major of the golf calendar gets underway at Oakmont Country Club this weekend and Scheffler is aiming to win his first U.S. Open title. Read what Scottie Scheffler said ahead of the tournament.

Sports News Today Live, June 12: Thunder vs Pacers, NBA Finals

Meanwhile Oklahoma City Thunder are now ahead 89-84 against Indiana Pacers in the third game of NBA finals. The third quarter has ended and the momentum is with the Thunder now.

Sports News Today Live, June 12

Jasprit bumrah earns high praise from India bowling coach Morne Morkel for intensity at training ahead of the India vs England Test series.

Read full story HERE

Sports News Today Live, June 12

Indiana Pacers have beaten Oklahoma City Thunder in a thrilling match that went back and forth throughout. Thunder ended the first quarter in lead but by the half-time, Pacers has pushed ahead. Thunder regained the lead in the third quarter before a big final quarter helped Pacers notch up a 116-107 victory.

Pacers take 2-1 lead through this win in the finals series.

Sports News Today Live, June 12

Left-handed batter Tilak Varma is set to represent Hampshire in the County Championship after being approached by the English club, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) said on Wednesday.

Read full story here

Sports News Today Live, June 12

Sports News Today Live, June 12

Sports News Today Live, June 12

On Thursday, BCCI released a video where Gambhir could be seen introducing the debutants and the comeback main Karun Nair as the team stood in a huddle.

In a video posted on BCCI's official website, Gambhir extended a warm welcome to the fresh faces in the team and heaped praises on them.

Thank You

Thank you for following. We will be closing our coverage for today. Do not forget to join tomorrow as well.

