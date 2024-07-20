Sports

Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal In Singles, Doubles Action On Swedish Clay; India Brush Past Pakistan In Women's Asia Cup Campaign Opener

Catch all the live sports news and updates on Saturday, July 20, 2024, right here

20 July 2024
India openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma X/@ACCMedia1
Sporting action continues across the globe on Saturday, July 20th. In cricket, West Indies, after a strong Day 2 showing with the bat, will be much more confident heading into Day 3, hopeful of taking a lead. The Women's Asia Cup will see Thailand taking on Malaysia, while Sri Lanka face Bangladesh. In tennis, Rafael Nadal, after a marathon game against Mariano Navone, will be in singles as well as doubles action in Bastad. Catch all the live sports news and updates on Saturday, July 20, 2024, right here
English FA Publicly Invites Applications For England's Head Coach Position

English Football Association is inviting applications to succeed Gareth Southgate as head coach of the national team.

Three days after Southgate said he would step down from the post he held for eight years, the governing body on Friday publicly advertised for candidates to step forward - but said it had already identified a “number of” potential replacements. (AP)

Indian Football: Chhangte, Indumathi Take Home Top AIFF Awards

India's Lallianzuala Chhangte and Indumathi Kathiresan have won the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) male and female Player of the Award respectively.

