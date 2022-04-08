Friday, Apr 08, 2022
Who Is Veer Mahaan, India's New Face In WWE Raw Wrestling

Before making his debut on Monday Night Raw, Veer Mahaan featured on WWE Main Event and boasted a streak of 12 consecutive wins.

Who Is Veer Mahaan, India's New Face In WWE Raw Wrestling
Veer Mahaan stands tall at 6-feet-4 inches and weighs 276 pounds. Photo: WWE

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 5:43 pm

After months of speculation, Veer Mahaan finally made his competitive RAW debut in a post-WrestleMania 38 show on April 4. (More Sports News)

The WWE has been showing Veer vignettes since October 25. His debut has already created waves on social media in India.

In what turned out to be a one-sided beatdown, Veer dominated the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

"Growing up in a small town in India, it always seemed like a far-fetched dream to represent India on a global platform, and I am so grateful to the WWE for giving me this opportunity," Veer said.

Standing tall at 6-feet-4 inches and weighing 276 pounds, Veer comes from humble beginnings in Gopiganj, a small town in Uttar Pradesh.

Born Rinku Singh Rajput, Veer started as a baseball player. He became the first Indian to play professional baseball after being signed by Major League Baseball (MLB) team, Pittsburgh Pirates. His journey to MLB was captured in ‘Million Dollar Arm', a movie produced by Walt Disney Pictures in 2014.

He signed a WWE contract in January 2018 and competed as Rinku in the NXT tag team Indus Sher. He was called to the main roster in May 2020, where he got the name stage name Veer. And in 2021, it became Veer Mahaan. He was previously aligned with Jinder Mahal and Shanky.

"While being alongside Jinder Mahal in my initial days, his grit and determination would inspire me to work hard. After years of hard work and pushing myself to the absolute limits, I was handed my first ever competitive debut against Rey Mysterio. I am looking forward to an exciting journey with WWE and hope to inspire more future WWE Superstars from India," Veer added.

Before making his debut on Monday Night Raw, Veer featured on WWE Main Event and boasted a streak of 12 consecutive wins.

The Great Khali (real name: Dalip Singh Rana) was the first Indian to be signed to a contract with the WWE.

Sony Pictures Networks has the rights to show WWE in India. Fans can watch live coverage of WWE Raw on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels every Tuesday at 5:30 am (IST).

