Who Is Eldhose Paul And How To Watch His Triple Jump Final At World Athletics Championships 2022

Come Sunday and for the first time in history, an Indian triple jumper will compete in the final of the World Athletics Championships. Mark the date. And remember the name, Eldhose Paul. (More Sports News)

Eldhose Paul is not a favourite. In fact, he is the only competitor in the 12-man men's triple jump final start list at Eugene, Oregon to have a personal best leap of below 17 metres. But like any other field event, the triple jump is also a game of inches. So, there's hope. All he needs is one inspired leap and slip-ups from the favourites.

Before Sunday's big final, here's a bit on Eldhose Paul who made a giant leap for Indian athletics.

Eldhose Paul is from Ernakulam in Kerala. He only started pursuing athletics as a serious career option while doing his masters degree at Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam. And triple jump was not his first choice. He started with pole vault and cross country running.

And his first coach was T.P. Ouseph, a Dornacharya Awardee. Ouseph has introduced the likes of Anju Bobby George, Bobby Aloysius, Lekha Thomas, etc. Yes, long jumper Anju remains the only Indian to win a World Athletics Championship medal.

Ouseph, 25, is currently employed with the Indian Navy, and represents Services in the domestic circuit. He currently trains at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru under M Harikrishnan.

At the World Athletics Championships 2022, Eldhose Paul jumped a best of 16.68m to make it to the men's triple jump final. He secured the 12th and the final position. In the qualification, he started off with a jump of 16.12m, then 16.68m in the second, and 16.34m in the final attempt.

The 2022 season has been a career-defining one for Paul. He started the year by winning the gold medal at the Indian Grand Prix, Thiruvanthapuram with a jump of 16.95m. He then won the gold at the National Federation Cup with an effort of 16.99m, his personal best jump.

Eldhose Paul is one of the three triple jumpers who will represent India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The other two are Praveen Chitravel and Abdulla Aboobacker. They were also part of the Indian contingent at the World Athletics Championships 2022, but failed to make the final.

When is World Athletics Championships 2022, men's triple jump final?

The World Athletics Championships 2022, men's triple jump final is on Sunday (July 24), in the afternoon session of the penultimate day of the competition. The event starts at 6:50 AM IST/6:00 PM local. The session will also witness Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav in the men's javelin throw final, starting at 6:53 PM IST.

How to watch World Athletics Championships 2022, men's triple jump final?

The World Athletics Championships 2022, men's triple jump final, featuring India's Eldhose Paul, will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

Where is World Athletics Championships 2022 being held?

The World Athletics Championships 2022 is being held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, United States. For the record, this is the 18th edition of the competition, and the first in the United States, the most dominant country in world athletics.

World Athletics Championships 2022, men's triple jump final start list, by order

1 - Jean-Marc Pontvianne (France) - 17.17 personal best, 17.08 season best;

2 - Pedro Pichardo (Portugal) - 18.08, 17.49;

3 - Zhu Yaming (China) - 17.57, 17.22;

4 - Will Claye (USA) - 18.14, 17.19;

5 - Hugues Fabrice Zango (Burkina Faso) - 18.07, 17.25;

6 - Donald Scott (USA) - 17.43, 17.21;

7 - Eldhose Paul (India) - 16.99, 16.99;

8 - Andrea Dallavalle (Italy) - 17.35, 17.28;

9 - Almir dos Santos (Brazil) - 17.53, 17.04;

10 - Lazaro Martinez (Cuba) - 17.64, 17.64;

11 - Tiago Pereira (Portugal) - 17.11, 16.90;

12 - Emmanuel Ihemeje (Italy) - 17.26, 17.13

The world record is 18.29m by Jonathan Edwards of Great Britain, set in 1995. India's national record in the triple jump is 17.30m, by Renjith Maheswary at the 3rd Indian Grand Prix, Bangalore in 2016.