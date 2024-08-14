Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Women’s Freestyle Wrestling Medallists - In Pics

The wrestling competitions at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games ran from August 5 to August 11 at the Grand Palais Ephemere in Champ de Mars. The weight categories in the women’s events were 50 kg, 53 kg, 57 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg and 76 kg. The 50 kg and 68 kg events were won by the United States, while Japan went onto clinch gold medals in all the remaining categories.

Paris Olympics Women's freestyle 76kg wrestling: Kennedy Alexis Blades, of the United States, silver, Japan's Yuka Kagami, gold, Cuba's De La Caridad Marin Potrille, Colombia's Tatiana Renteria Renteria, bronze | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Medalists, from left, Kennedy Alexis Blades, of the United States, silver, Japan's Yuka Kagami, gold, Cuba's De La Caridad Marin Potrille, Colombia's Tatiana Renteria Renteria, bronze, pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for women's freestyle 76kg wrestling, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

Paris Olympics Womens freestyle 62kg wrestling: Ukraines Iryna Koliadenko, silver, Japans Sakura Motoki, gold, Kyrgyzstans Aisuluu Tynybekova, Norways Grace Jacob Bullen, bronze
Paris Olympics Women's freestyle 62kg wrestling: Ukraine's Iryna Koliadenko, silver, Japan's Sakura Motoki, gold, Kyrgyzstan's Aisuluu Tynybekova, Norway's Grace Jacob Bullen, bronze | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Medalists, from left, Ukraine's Iryna Koliadenko, silver, Japan's Sakura Motoki, gold, Kyrgyzstan's Aisuluu Tynybekova, Norway's Grace Jacob Bullen, bronze, pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for women's freestyle 62kg wrestling, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympics womens freestyle 57kg wrestling: Moldovas Anastasia Nichita, silver, Japans Tsugumi Sakurai, gold, Helen Louise Maroulis, of the United State, Chinas Kexin Hong, bronze
Paris Olympics women's freestyle 57kg wrestling: Moldova's Anastasia Nichita, silver, Japan's Tsugumi Sakurai, gold, Helen Louise Maroulis, of the United State, China's Kexin Hong, bronze | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Medalists, from left, Moldova's Anastasia Nichita, silver, Japan's Tsugumi Sakurai, gold, Helen Louise Maroulis, of the United State, China's Kexin Hong, bronze, stand on the podium during the medal ceremony for women's freestyle 57kg wrestling, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympics womens freestyle 53kg wrestling: North Koreas Hyo Gyong Choe, Cninas Qianyu Pang, bronze, Japans Akari Fujinami, gold, Ecuadors Lucia Yamileth Yepez Guzman, silver
Paris Olympics women's freestyle 53kg wrestling: North Korea's Hyo Gyong Choe, Cnina's Qianyu Pang, bronze, Japan's Akari Fujinami, gold, Ecuador's Lucia Yamileth Yepez Guzman, silver | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Medalists, from left, North Korea's Hyo Gyong Choe, Cnina's Qianyu Pang, bronze, Japan's Akari Fujinami, gold, Ecuador's Lucia Yamileth Yepez Guzman, silver, pose with medals during the medal ceremony for women's freestyle 53kg wrestling, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympics womens freestyle 50kg wrestling: Chinas Ziqi Feng, bronze, Cubas Yusneylis Guzman, silver, United States Sarah Hildebrandt, gold, Japans Yui Susaki, bronze
Paris Olympics women's freestyle 50kg wrestling: China's Ziqi Feng, bronze, Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman, silver, United State's Sarah Hildebrandt, gold, Japan's Yui Susaki, bronze | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Medalists, from left, China's Ziqi Feng, bronze, Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman, silver, United State's Sarah Hildebrandt, gold, Japan's Yui Susaki, bronze, pose for photo after the medal ceremony for women's freestyle 50kg wrestling, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Paris Olympics womens freestyle 68kg wrestling: Turkeys Buse Tosun Cavusoglu, bronze, United States Amit Elor, gold, Japans Nonoka Ozaki, bronze, Kyrgyzstans Meerim Zhumanazarova, silver
Paris Olympics women's freestyle 68kg wrestling: Turkey's Buse Tosun Cavusoglu, bronze, United State's Amit Elor, gold, Japan's Nonoka Ozaki, bronze, Kyrgyzstan's Meerim Zhumanazarova, silver | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Medalists, from left, Turkey's Buse Tosun Cavusoglu, bronze, United State's Amit Elor, gold, Japan's Nonoka Ozaki, bronze, Kyrgyzstan's Meerim Zhumanazarova, silver, pose during the medal ceremony for women's freestyle 68kg wrestling, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

