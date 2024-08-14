Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Women’s Freestyle Wrestling Medallists - In Pics

The wrestling competitions at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games ran from August 5 to August 11 at the Grand Palais Ephemere in Champ de Mars. The weight categories in the women’s events were 50 kg, 53 kg, 57 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg and 76 kg. The 50 kg and 68 kg events were won by the United States, while Japan went onto clinch gold medals in all the remaining categories.