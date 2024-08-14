Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Women’s Freestyle Wrestling Medallists - In Pics

Medalists, from left, Kennedy Alexis Blades, of the United States, silver, Japan's Yuka Kagami, gold, Cuba's De La Caridad Marin Potrille, Colombia's Tatiana Renteria Renteria, bronze, pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for women's freestyle 76kg wrestling, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.
Medalists, from left, Ukraine's Iryna Koliadenko, silver, Japan's Sakura Motoki, gold, Kyrgyzstan's Aisuluu Tynybekova, Norway's Grace Jacob Bullen, bronze, pose on the podium during the medal ceremony for women's freestyle 62kg wrestling, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Medalists, from left, Moldova's Anastasia Nichita, silver, Japan's Tsugumi Sakurai, gold, Helen Louise Maroulis, of the United State, China's Kexin Hong, bronze, stand on the podium during the medal ceremony for women's freestyle 57kg wrestling, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Medalists, from left, North Korea's Hyo Gyong Choe, Cnina's Qianyu Pang, bronze, Japan's Akari Fujinami, gold, Ecuador's Lucia Yamileth Yepez Guzman, silver, pose with medals during the medal ceremony for women's freestyle 53kg wrestling, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Medalists, from left, China's Ziqi Feng, bronze, Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman, silver, United State's Sarah Hildebrandt, gold, Japan's Yui Susaki, bronze, pose for photo after the medal ceremony for women's freestyle 50kg wrestling, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Medalists, from left, Turkey's Buse Tosun Cavusoglu, bronze, United State's Amit Elor, gold, Japan's Nonoka Ozaki, bronze, Kyrgyzstan's Meerim Zhumanazarova, silver, pose during the medal ceremony for women's freestyle 68kg wrestling, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.