Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Artistic Swimming Medallists - In Pics

Gold medalists China's Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi, center, silver medalists Britain's Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe, left, and bronze medalists Netherlands' Bregje de Brouwer and Noortje de Brouwer react on the podium after the duet free routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
China's Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi, hold their national flag after winning the gold medal in the duet free routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Britain's Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe bite their silver medals after the duet free routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Netherlands' Bregje de Brouwer and Noortje de Brouwer show their bronze medal after the duet free routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Gold medalists China team, silver medalists USA team, and bronze medalists Spain team pose for a photo during the medal ceremony for the team acrobatic routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Team China celebrate their gold medal after the team acrobatic routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Team USA celebrate their silver medal after the team acrobatic routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Team Spain celebrate their bronze medal after the team acrobatic routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
France's Anastasia Bayandina and Romane Lunel compete in the duet technical routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Team Australia competes in the team free routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.
Team China competes in the technical routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.