Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Artistic Swimming Medallists - In Pics

The artistic swimming competitions at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris took place from August 5th to August 10th at the Paris Aquatic Centre. This was the first time since 2000 that a team other than Russia won the gold in either discipline, as Russia is currently banned from the Olympics due to their invasion of Ukraine. China won gold in both the duet and team events. In the duet event, China's Wang Qianyi and Wang Liuyi won gold, Great Britain's Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe won silver, and Netherlands' Bregje de Brouwer and Noortje de Brouwer settled for bronze. In the team event, the gold medal was won by China's team consisting of Chang Hao, Cheng Wentao, Feng Yu, Wang Ciyue, Wang Liuyi, Wang Qianyi, Xiang Binxuan, Xiao Yanning, and Zhang Yayi. The silver medal went to the United States team, which comprised Anita Alvarez, Jaime Czarkowski, Megumi Field, Keana Hunter, Audrey Kwon, Calista Liu, Jacklyn Luu, Daniella Ramirez, and Ruby Remati. Team Spain, represented by Txell Ferre, Marina Garcia Polo, Lilou Lluis Valette, Meritxell Mas, Alisa Ozhogina, Paula Ramírez, Sara Saldana, Iris Tio, and Blanca Toledano, secured the bronze medal.