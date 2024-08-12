Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Artistic Swimming Medallists - In Pics

The artistic swimming competitions at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris took place from August 5th to August 10th at the Paris Aquatic Centre. This was the first time since 2000 that a team other than Russia won the gold in either discipline, as Russia is currently banned from the Olympics due to their invasion of Ukraine. China won gold in both the duet and team events. In the duet event, China's Wang Qianyi and Wang Liuyi won gold, Great Britain's Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe won silver, and Netherlands' Bregje de Brouwer and Noortje de Brouwer settled for bronze. In the team event, the gold medal was won by China's team consisting of Chang Hao, Cheng Wentao, Feng Yu, Wang Ciyue, Wang Liuyi, Wang Qianyi, Xiang Binxuan, Xiao Yanning, and Zhang Yayi. The silver medal went to the United States team, which comprised Anita Alvarez, Jaime Czarkowski, Megumi Field, Keana Hunter, Audrey Kwon, Calista Liu, Jacklyn Luu, Daniella Ramirez, and Ruby Remati. Team Spain, represented by Txell Ferre, Marina Garcia Polo, Lilou Lluis Valette, Meritxell Mas, Alisa Ozhogina, Paula Ramírez, Sara Saldana, Iris Tio, and Blanca Toledano, secured the bronze medal.

Paris Olympics Artistic Swimming

Gold medalists China's Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi, center, silver medalists Britain's Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe, left, and bronze medalists Netherlands' Bregje de Brouwer and Noortje de Brouwer react on the podium after the duet free routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Paris Olympics 2024 Artistic Swimming
Paris Olympics 2024 Artistic Swimming

China's Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi, hold their national flag after winning the gold medal in the duet free routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Olympics 2024 Artistic Swimming
Olympics 2024 Artistic Swimming

Britain's Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe bite their silver medals after the duet free routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Paris Olympics Artistic Swimming
Paris Olympics Artistic Swimming

Netherlands' Bregje de Brouwer and Noortje de Brouwer show their bronze medal after the duet free routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Paris Olympics 2024 Artistic Swimming
Paris Olympics 2024 Artistic Swimming

Gold medalists China team, silver medalists USA team, and bronze medalists Spain team pose for a photo during the medal ceremony for the team acrobatic routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Paris 2024 Olympics Artistic Swimming
Paris 2024 Olympics Artistic Swimming

Team China celebrate their gold medal after the team acrobatic routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

2024 Summer Olympics Artistic Swimming
2024 Summer Olympics Artistic Swimming

Team USA celebrate their silver medal after the team acrobatic routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Olympic Games 2024 Artistic Swimming
Olympic Games 2024 Artistic Swimming

Team Spain celebrate their bronze medal after the team acrobatic routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Paris 2024 Artistic Swimming
Paris 2024 Artistic Swimming

France's Anastasia Bayandina and Romane Lunel compete in the duet technical routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Olympics Artistic Swimming
Olympics Artistic Swimming

Team Australia competes in the team free routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

2024 Paris Olympics Games Artistic Swimming
2024 Paris Olympics Games Artistic Swimming

Team China competes in the technical routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

