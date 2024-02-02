West Indies Vs Australia, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, Super Six, Toss And Teams - Check Playing XIs

West Indies skipper Stephan Pascal called it correctly as the toss went in his favour as they opted to bowl first against Australia in this Super Six fixture of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. The match is being played at Diamond Oval, Kimberley.
As for the pitch report, commentator Jon Kent said on-air said that conditions are slightly overcast here. Adds that the square boundaries are much shorter than the straighter ones.
Samuel Badree joins him and says that there is a bit of moisture on the pitch that will help the pacers. Tells that both sides have batted well in this tournament and will enjoy playing here. Ends by saying that he expects an exciting contest here.
Playing XIs:
Australia Under-19 (Playing XI) - Harry Dixon, Harjas Singh, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (C), Ollie Peake, Lachlan Aitken (WK) (In place of Ryan Hicks), Rafael Macmillan, Harkirat Bajwa (In place of Tom Campbell), Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman (In place of Tom Straker), Callum Vidler.
West Indies Under-19 (Unchanged Playing XI) - Stephan Pascal (C), Steve Wedderburn, Joshua Dorne, Jordan Johnson, Mavendra Dindyal, Jewel Andrew (WK), Nathan Edward, Nathan Sealy, Tarrique Edward, Isai Thorne, Raneico Smith.