Week In Review, January 22 To 28, 2024: Jannik Sinner Wins Australian Open, England Beat India In First Test

The end of January 2024 brought with it the conclusion of the Australian Open, with the young Jannik Sinner emerging from a crowd of hopefuls to claim his first Grand Slam victory. Elsewhere, the Indian football team, too, reached the end of their journey in the AFC Asian Cup, albeit prematurely, as they exited the competition without so much as a goal to their name. Indian cricket fans, meanwhile, would also like to forget the last days of January, after England defeated them in Hyderabad to lay claim to the first of five Tests between the pair. (Sports News)
Here's all that and more from the week of January 22 to 28, 2024.