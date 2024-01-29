Week In Review, January 22 To 28, 2024: Jannik Sinner Wins Australian Open, England Beat India In First Test

Cricket

India's five-game Test bout, which will be played in its entirety on home soil, began with a whimpering defeat in Hyderabad - much to the shock and dismay of the home crowd. Despite mounting what looked like an unassailable total in their first innings, India succumbed to their own shortcomings, giving runs away cheaply in the field and failing to get things going in the second innings.

For England, meanwhile, the win was a massive boost and a due reward for brilliant displays with both the bat and the ball. They will now take a 1-0 lead with them into the second Test in Visakhapatnam, hoping to land another blow to India's World Test Championship final qualification hopes.

There was, however, a reprieve for the Indian cricket fans, provided by the Under-19 team competing in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 in South Africa. The reigning and record champions, India won all three of their group games, beating Bangladesh, Ireland, and the United States of America, without breaking a sweat, and will take on New Zealand and Nepal in the Super Six round next.