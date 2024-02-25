The week that went by was a mixed bag for Indian sport. While the week before saw major triumphs for the women's badminton team as well as the men's cricket team, this one typified far more toil. Nevertheless, there were bright results from various quarters, and the hope of impending victories elsewhere. (More Sports News)

Rohit Sharma's men have found the going far tougher in the fourth Test than the previous one, where they decimated the Ben Stokes-led England by an incredible 434-run margin to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. But the team has forged a remarkable fightback, and is eyeing yet another series triumph.

Let us review all that transpired in the world of sports from February 19 to 25, 2024.