Valentina Petrillo, The First Transgender Woman To Compete At Paralympic Games - In Pics

Italy's Valentina Petrillo is set to become the first ever transgender woman to compete at the Paris Paralympic Games. At 50 years of age, Petrillo will run in the 200 and 400 meters races in the T12 classification for visually impaired athletes in Paris. She's lived most of her life as a man and only came out as transgender to her wife - with whom she has a son - in 2017 before beginning hormone therapy two years later.