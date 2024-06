Sports

T20 World Cup: Uganda Beat PNG By Three Wickets To Notch Up Maiden Win - In Pics

A collective effort from the bowlers and a gritty knock from Riazat Ali Shah took Uganda to their first-ever win at a T20 World Cup match on Thursday (June 6). Alpesh Ramjani, Cosmas Kyewuta, Juma Miyagi and Frank Nsubuga chipped in with two wickets apiece as Uganda bowled ONG out for a mere 77 runs. But their chase began on a shaky note and at one stage, Uganda were five down for just 26 runs in 6.3 overs. Riazat then played a responsible knock to take the Brian Masaba-led team past the target with three wickets in tact.