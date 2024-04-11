Sports

UCL QF, 1st Leg: Barcelona Beat PSG 3-2 - In Pics

With his team trailing 2-1 and Paris Saint-Germain pushing hard for another goal, Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández’s substitutions paid off immediately. Midfielder Pedri set up the equalizer for Raphinha within a minute of coming on at Parc des Princes stadium. Then, two minutes after his introduction, central defender Andreas Christensen headed home from a corner to give Barcelona a 3-2 win in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday. Raphinha was the pick of Barcelona’s players on the night, and the Brazil forward had scored twice before Christensen’s 77th-minute goal. The imposing Christensen headed İlkay Gündoğan’s corner from the left past Gianluigi Donnarumma from close range as the PSG goalkeeper stood rooted to his line instead of challenging for the ball. The return leg is next Tuesday in Spain. In the other quarterfinal Wednesday, Atlético Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at home.