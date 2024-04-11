Sports

UCL QF, 1st Leg: Barcelona Beat PSG 3-2 - In Pics

With his team trailing 2-1 and Paris Saint-Germain pushing hard for another goal, Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández’s substitutions paid off immediately. Midfielder Pedri set up the equalizer for Raphinha within a minute of coming on at Parc des Princes stadium. Then, two minutes after his introduction, central defender Andreas Christensen headed home from a corner to give Barcelona a 3-2 win in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday. Raphinha was the pick of Barcelona’s players on the night, and the Brazil forward had scored twice before Christensen’s 77th-minute goal. The imposing Christensen headed İlkay Gündoğan’s corner from the left past Gianluigi Donnarumma from close range as the PSG goalkeeper stood rooted to his line instead of challenging for the ball. The return leg is next Tuesday in Spain. In the other quarterfinal Wednesday, Atlético Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at home.

Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Photo: AP/Lewis Joly

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona players greet each other at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. Barcelona won 3-2.

Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
Barcelona supporters celebrate at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Photo: AP/Lewis Joly
PSG's Kylian Mbappe, right, gestures as Barcelona players after their teammate Andreas Christensen scored his side's third goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Photo: AP/Lewis Joly
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
PSG's Vitinha celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal walks as PSG's Ousmane Dembele celebrates with team mate scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

Photo: AP/Lewis Joly
Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, top, catches the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Photo: AP/Lewis Joly
Paris Saint-Germain fans cheer during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

