Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona players greet each other at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. Barcelona won 3-2.
Barcelona supporters celebrate at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe, right, gestures as Barcelona players after their teammate Andreas Christensen scored his side's third goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
PSG's Vitinha celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal walks as PSG's Ousmane Dembele celebrates with team mate scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, top, catches the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Paris Saint-Germain fans cheer during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.