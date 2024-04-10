Manchester City's Erling Haaland shakes hands with John Stones at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates scoring his side's second goal with Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Manchester City players celebrate as Bernardo Silva scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Manchester City's goalkeeper Stefan Ortega jumps for the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Manchester City's Jack Grealish, left, heads the ball past Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol fights for the ball with Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.