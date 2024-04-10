Sports

UCL QF 1st Leg: Man City Play Out A 3-3 Vs Real Madrid - In Pics

Three goals in the first 14 minutes. Back-and-forth attacking. Stunning second-half strikes. It was an instant classic between the newest Champions League rivals, with Real Madrid and Manchester City drawing 3-3 in a frantic first leg of the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Federico Valverde scored a 79th-minute equalizer for Madrid after City had rallied with Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol scoring goals five minutes apart midway through the second half at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Bernardo Silva had put City ahead two minutes into the match, but Madrid rallied with an own-goal by City defender Rúben Dias in the 12th and a score by forward Rodrygo in the 14th. The second leg will be next Wednesday in Manchester. It is the third consecutive encounter between the clubs in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Madrid eliminated City in the semifinals in 2022, while City got the best of Madrid at the same stage last year. Both teams went on to win the title after eliminating their rivals.

Champions League: Real Madrid vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Manchester City's Erling Haaland shakes hands with John Stones at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates scoring his side's second goal with Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Manchester City players celebrate as Bernardo Silva scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Manchester City's goalkeeper Stefan Ortega jumps for the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Manchester City's Jack Grealish, left, heads the ball past Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol fights for the ball with Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

