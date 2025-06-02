French Open: Iga Swiatek Outlasts Elena Rybakina To Keep Title Dream Alive

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during their fourth round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during their fourth round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their fourth round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during their fourth round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
US actor James Marsden follows the fourth round match of the French Tennis Open between Poland's Iga Swiatek and Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their fourth round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.
Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during their fourth round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris.