Tennis

French Open: Iga Swiatek Outlasts Elena Rybakina To Keep Title Dream Alive

Iga Swiatek made a strong comeback to defeat Elena Rybakina 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the WTA French Open 2025 fourth round. After a tough start, Swiatek fought back, extending her winning streak at Roland-Garros to 25 matches and pursuing a record fourth consecutive title. Despite early struggles with Rybakina’s power and several double faults, Swiatek showed resilience under pressure. She will face Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals.