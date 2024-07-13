Tennis

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Sets Up Final Rematch With Carlos Alcaraz - In Pics

World number two Novak Djokovic got the better of Italy's Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 7-6 (2-7), 6-4 to advance to the Wimbledon 2024 men's singles final and set up a re-match with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the title round. The Serbian's victory was confirmed after two hours and 48 minutes worth of action, but could have finished a lot sooner as he squandered three match points in the final set. Djokovic claimed his 97th career men's singles win at Wimbledon, surpassing Roland-Garros (96) for the outright most he has recorded at a single ATP-level event.

Wimbledon tennis Semi-Final 2: Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Novak Djokovic of Serbia, left shakes hands Lorenzo Musetti of Italy after winning their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

2/10
Novak Djokovic plays a backhand return to Lorenzo Musetti
Novak Djokovic plays a backhand return to Lorenzo Musetti | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand return to Lorenzo Musetti of Italy during their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

3/10
Lorenzo Musetti runs to play a return to Novak Djokovic
Lorenzo Musetti runs to play a return to Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy runs to play a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

4/10
Novak Djokovic plays a forehand return to Lorenzo Musetti
Novak Djokovic plays a forehand return to Lorenzo Musetti | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand return to Lorenzo Musetti of Italy during their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

5/10
Lorenzo Musetti return the ball to Novak Djokovic
Lorenzo Musetti return the ball to Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy plays a backhand Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

6/10
Lorenzo Musetti
Lorenzo Musetti | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy reacts during his semifinal match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

7/10
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Novak Djokovic of Serbia leaps as he plays a backhand Lorenzo Musetti of Italy during their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

8/10
Will Ferrell and his wife Viveca Paulin
Will Ferrell and his wife Viveca Paulin | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Will Ferrell and his wife Viveca Paulin watch the semifinal match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Lorenzo Musetti of Italy at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

9/10
Pink watches semifinal match between Djokovic and Musetti
Pink watches semifinal match between Djokovic and Musetti | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Pink watches the semifinal match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Lorenzo Musetti of Italy on Centre Court at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

10/10
Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Acklerley
Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Acklerley | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Acklerley smile as they watch the men's the semifinal match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Lorenzo Musetti of Italy at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

