Tennis

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Sets Up Final Rematch With Carlos Alcaraz - In Pics

World number two Novak Djokovic got the better of Italy's Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 7-6 (2-7), 6-4 to advance to the Wimbledon 2024 men's singles final and set up a re-match with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the title round. The Serbian's victory was confirmed after two hours and 48 minutes worth of action, but could have finished a lot sooner as he squandered three match points in the final set. Djokovic claimed his 97th career men's singles win at Wimbledon, surpassing Roland-Garros (96) for the outright most he has recorded at a single ATP-level event.