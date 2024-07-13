Tennis

Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Trumps Daniil Medvedev, Enters Final - In Pics

Moving to just one win away from a second successive Wimbledon title and fourth major championship, Carlos Alcaraz pipped Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in the men's singles semi-finals at Centre Court. The 21-year-old Spaniard booked a date with last year's finalist Novak Djokovic, who later defeated Lorenzo Musetti to set up a blockbuster title clash. The final will be a repeat of the 2023 edition, where the youngster had upstaged the Serbian veteran to take the title as a 20 year old.