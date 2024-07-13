Tennis

Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Trumps Daniil Medvedev, Enters Final - In Pics

Moving to just one win away from a second successive Wimbledon title and fourth major championship, Carlos Alcaraz pipped Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in the men's singles semi-finals at Centre Court. The 21-year-old Spaniard booked a date with last year's finalist Novak Djokovic, who later defeated Lorenzo Musetti to set up a blockbuster title clash. The final will be a repeat of the 2023 edition, where the youngster had upstaged the Serbian veteran to take the title as a 20 year old.

2024 Wimbledon tennis Semi-Final 1: Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Carlos Alcaraz, right, of Spain is congratulated by Daniil Medvedev of Russia following their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

2/10
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain gestures as he speaks to the media on court after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

3/10
Carlos Alcaraz elebrates after defeating Daniil Medvedev
Carlos Alcaraz elebrates after defeating Daniil Medvedev | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

4/10
Daniil Medvedev plays a backhand return to Carlos Alcaraz
Daniil Medvedev plays a backhand return to Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Daniil Medvedev of Russia plays a backhand return to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

5/10
Carlos Alcaraz plays a backhand return to Daniil Medvedev
Carlos Alcaraz plays a backhand return to Daniil Medvedev | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a backhand return to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

6/10
Daniil Medvedev return the ball to Carlos Alcaraz
Daniil Medvedev return the ball to Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Daniil Medvedev of Russia plays a backhand return to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

7/10
Daniil Medvedev serves to Carlos Alcaraz
Daniil Medvedev serves to Carlos Alcaraz | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Daniil Medvedev of Russia serves to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

8/10
Rohit Sharma and Kunal Sajdeh
Rohit Sharma and Kunal Sajdeh | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Rohit Sharma, right, and Kunal Sajdeh in the Royal Box ahead of the start of the men's semifinal matches on Centre Court at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

9/10
Felicity Kendal
Felicity Kendal | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Felicity Kendal watches the Carlos Alcaraz of Spain play Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

10/10
Luka Modric
Luka Modric | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Luka Modric watches Carlos Alcaraz of Spain play Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their semifinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

