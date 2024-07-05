Tennis

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Enter Third Round With Contrasting Wins - In Pics

The top-ranked Iga Swiatek and world number two Novak Djokovic won their respective second-round matches to advance to the third round at Wimbledon 2024 on Thursday (July 4). While Djokovic endured a four-set battle before overcoming home favourite Jacob Fearnley 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5, Swiatek beat Petra Martic in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 to sail through. Djokovic will next face Australia's Alexei Popyrin, while Swiatek will take on Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva.