Tennis

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Enter Third Round With Contrasting Wins - In Pics

The top-ranked Iga Swiatek and world number two Novak Djokovic won their respective second-round matches to advance to the third round at Wimbledon 2024 on Thursday (July 4). While Djokovic endured a four-set battle before overcoming home favourite Jacob Fearnley 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5, Swiatek beat Petra Martic in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 to sail through. Djokovic will next face Australia's Alexei Popyrin, while Swiatek will take on Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva.

Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic vs Jacob Fearnley | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Serbia's Novak Djokovic waves after defeating Britain's Jacob Fearnley in their second round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

2/11
Djokovic reacts after winning a point against Jacob Fearnley
Djokovic reacts after winning a point against Jacob Fearnley | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after winning a point against Britain's Jacob Fearnley during their second round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

3/11
Djokovic plays a forehand return to Jacob Fearnley
Djokovic plays a forehand return to Jacob Fearnley | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a forehand return to Britain's Jacob Fearnley during their second round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

4/11
Jacob Fearnley plays a forehand return to Djokovic
Jacob Fearnley plays a forehand return to Djokovic | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Britain's Jacob Fearnley plays a forehand return during his second round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

5/11
Serbias Novak Djokovic plays a return
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a return | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a forehand return to Britain's Jacob Fearnley during their second round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

6/11
Jelena Djokovic and her children Stefan and Tara
Jelena Djokovic and her children Stefan and Tara | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Jelena Djokovic and her children Stefan and Tara wait to watch the second round match between her husband, Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Britain's Jacob Fearnley on Centre Court at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

7/11
Bear Grylls and his wife Shara
Bear Grylls and his wife Shara | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Bear Grylls and his wife Shara on Center Court for the second round match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Britain's Jacob Fearnley at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

8/11
Iga Swiatek vs Petra Martic
Iga Swiatek vs Petra Martic | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Iga Swiatek of Poland is congratulated by Petra Martic, right, of Croatia following their second round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

9/11
Iga Swiatek reacts after defeating Petra Martic
Iga Swiatek reacts after defeating Petra Martic | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts after defeating Petra Martic of Croatia in their second round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

10/11
Iga Swiatek plays a backhand return to Petra Martic
Iga Swiatek plays a backhand return to Petra Martic | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a backhand return to Petra Martic of Croatia during their second round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

11/11
Petra Martic plays a forehand return to Iga Swiatek
Petra Martic plays a forehand return to Iga Swiatek | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Petra Martic of Croatia plays a forehand return to Iga Swiatek of Poland during their second round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

