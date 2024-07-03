Tennis

Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Begins Quest For Eighth Title With Easy Win - In Pics

Novak Djokovic began his quest for an eighth Wimbledon title with an easy straight-set win against Vit Kopriva. Playing with a knee brace, the world number 2 Djokovic made quick work of the Czech qualifier and knocked him out 6-3,6-2,6-2 in the opening round. With the win. the Serb superstar won his 371st match in a Grand Slam. He faces Britain's Jacob Fearnley in the second round.