Tennis

Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Novak Djokovic Brushes Past Holger Rune To Seal Quarters Berth - In Pics

Novak Djokovic was at his absolute best under the roof on Centre Court against Holger Rune at the All England Club. The Serb brushed past Rune, comfortably winning the contest 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. The Dane, however, showed a bit of signs of increasing the intensity of his game but was giving away too many opportunities for the world No. 2. Djokovic will now face Australia’s Alex de Minaur for a Wimbledon semis spot.