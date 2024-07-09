Tennis

Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Elena Rybakina Through To Quarters As Anna Kalinskaya Retires - In Pics

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina reached the quarter-finals of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships after Anna Kalinskaya had to retire with injury. Rybakina, however, looked comfortable throughout and also held a massive 6-3, 3-0* lead when Kalinskaya retired. She will now face Elina Svitolina for a spot in the semis.

Elena Rybakina waves after defeating Anna Kalinskaya | Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan waves after defeating Russia's Anna Kalinskaya during their fourth round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

2/9
Anna Kalinskaya of Russia walks from centre Court
Anna Kalinskaya of Russia walks from centre Court | Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Anna Kalinskaya of Russia walks from centre Court after she retired from her fourth round match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

3/9
Anna Kalinskaya plays a backhand return to Elena Rybakina
Anna Kalinskaya plays a backhand return to Elena Rybakina | Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Anna Kalinskaya of Russia plays a backhand return to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their fourth round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

4/9
Elena Rybakina plays a backhand return to Anna Kalinskaya
Elena Rybakina plays a backhand return to Anna Kalinskaya | Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a backhand return to Russia's Anna Kalinskaya during their fourth round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

5/9
Anna Kalinskaya of Russia return the ball to Elena Rybakina
Anna Kalinskaya of Russia return the ball to Elena Rybakina | Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Anna Kalinskaya of Russia plays a backhand return to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their fourth round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

6/9
Elena Rybakina serves to Anna Kalinskaya
Elena Rybakina serves to Anna Kalinskaya | Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan serves to Russia's Anna Kalinskaya during their fourth round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

7/9
Italys Jannik Sinner
Italy's Jannik Sinner | Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Italy's Jannik Sinner, right, watches the fourth round match between Anna Kalinskaya of Russia and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

8/9
Sir Lenny Henry
Sir Lenny Henry | Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Sir Lenny Henry watches the fourth round match between Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and Russia's Anna Kalinskaya during at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

9/9
Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger | Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Nicole Scherzinger watches the fourth round match between Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and Russia's Anna Kalinskaya at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. West Indies' Tour Of England 2024 Live Streaming: Rivalry, Squads, Schedule, Venue - All You Need To Know
  2. England Vs West Indies 1st Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Squads, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  4. James Anderson Farewell Test: Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith To Make Debuts
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Skip ODIs To Manage Workload - Report
Football News
  1. India Women's Vs Myanmar Women's Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch International Friendly
  2. Argentina Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Semi-Final Live On TV And Online In India
  3. Neymar Jr In Tears: Star Filmed Crying After Brazil's Copa America Exit
  4. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America 2024: Will Lionel Messi Play In ARG's Semi-Final Against CAN?
  5. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: FRA Leaks Forcing Didier Deschamps To Keep Plans Hidden
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Elena Rybakina Through To Quarters As Anna Kalinskaya Retires - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Taylor Fritz Stuns Alexander Zverev To Book Quarter-Finals Spot - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Who Is Lulu Sun - The Kiwi Tennis Star Who Knocked Out Emma Raducanu
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune, Wimbledon 2024: Serbian Slams 'Disrespect' By Centre Court Crowd
  5. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Crushes Holger Rune, Sails Into Quarter-Finals
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Modi Addresses Indian Community In Moscow; Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai
  2. 'Won't Go Unavenged': Centre's Strong Message After Kathua Terror Attack
  3. Modi In Moscow: PM Calls Russia 'Trusted Friend'; Says 'Challenging The Challenges In My DNA'
  4. 'Huge Disappointment': Zelenskyy On Modi's Russia Visit After Strike On Children's Hospital In Ukraine
  5. Bengaluru: BMTC Bus Catches Fire, Driver Promptly Evacuates Passengers | Caught On Cam
Entertainment News
  1. Zeenat Aman Reveals She Was Intimidated By Rajesh Khanna: I Mugged Up My Lines So That I Wouldn’t Flub
  2. Meryl Streep-Emily Blunt To Reprise Their Roles In 'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel? Here's What We Know
  3. Watch: Darsheel Safary’s Audition Clip For Aamir Khan's 'Taare Zameen Par' Goes Viral
  4. Singer Armaan Malik Issues Statement About Mistaken Identity With His 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Namesake: It's Hampering My Reputation
  5. Karan Johar Opens Up On His Struggle With Body Image Issues: I Felt I Was Failing My Parents
US News
  1. Telangana Student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde Drowns In New York, Indian Embassy Pays Tribute
  2. Hurricane Beryl Houston: Floods, Stranded Vehicles, And Devastation Grips This Texas City | In Pics
  3. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  4. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  5. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
World News
  1. Telangana Student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde Drowns In New York, Indian Embassy Pays Tribute
  2. The Famous Recortadores Bull Running Festival Of Spain | In Pics
  3. 'Huge Disappointment': Zelenskyy On Modi's Russia Visit After Strike On Children's Hospital In Ukraine
  4. Russian Missiles Hit Cities Across Ukraine In Heaviest Bombardment In 4 Months; 31 Killed
  5. Hamas Warns Israeli Forces Of 'Disastrous Repercussions', Accuses Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  3. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  4. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: New Footage Shows Woman Dragged For 1.5km; Parallels With Pune Porsche Case Emerge
  5. Russia-Ukraine War: 37 Dead In Missile Attack In Kyiv; Zelenskyy's Expectations From NATO Summit | Latest Updates
  6. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Modi Addresses Indian Community In Moscow; Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 1st SF; Virat Kohli Owned-One8 Commune Pub Booked In Bengaluru
  8. NATO Summit 2024: Membership For Ukraine, Far-Right In Europe And Biden's Presidency | What's On Agenda