Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Elena Rybakina Through To Quarters As Anna Kalinskaya Retires - In Pics

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan waves after defeating Russia's Anna Kalinskaya during their fourth round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Anna Kalinskaya of Russia walks from centre Court after she retired from her fourth round match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Anna Kalinskaya of Russia plays a backhand return to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their fourth round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a backhand return to Russia's Anna Kalinskaya during their fourth round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Anna Kalinskaya of Russia plays a backhand return to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during their fourth round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan serves to Russia's Anna Kalinskaya during their fourth round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Italy's Jannik Sinner, right, watches the fourth round match between Anna Kalinskaya of Russia and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Sir Lenny Henry watches the fourth round match between Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and Russia's Anna Kalinskaya during at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Nicole Scherzinger watches the fourth round match between Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and Russia's Anna Kalinskaya at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.