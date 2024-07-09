Tennis

Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Elena Rybakina Through To Quarters As Anna Kalinskaya Retires - In Pics

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina reached the quarter-finals of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships after Anna Kalinskaya had to retire with injury. Rybakina, however, looked comfortable throughout and also held a massive 6-3, 3-0* lead when Kalinskaya retired. She will now face Elina Svitolina for a spot in the semis.