Tennis

Wimbledon: Alcaraz Pips Humbert; Sinner To Face Medvedev In Quarter-Finals - In Pics

World number three Carlos Alcaraz overcame the challenge of France's Ugo Humbert to glide into the Wimbledon 2024 quarter-finals on Sunday (July 7). Alcaraz prevailed 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 in an intense battle and will meet Tommy Paul in the last eight stage. Elsewhere, Daniil Medvedev set up a showdown with the top-ranked Jannik Sinner after Grigor Dimitrov had to retire midway due to injury. Sinner had earlier defeated Ben Shelton in straight sets 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (11-9).