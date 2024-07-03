Carlos Alcaraz, right, of Spain is congratulated Mark Lajal of Estonia following their first round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a forehand return to Mark Lajal of Estonia during their first round match of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Mark Lajal of Estonia reacts after winning a point to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their first round match of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
David Beckham and his mother Sandra watch the first round match on Centre Court between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Mark Lajal of Estonia at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Sir David Attenborough and his wife Susan watch the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Mark Lajal of Estonia in their first round match on Centre Court at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts after winning a point against Diane Parry of France during their first round match of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Diane Parry of France plays a forehand return to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their first round match of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a backhand return to Diane Parry of France during their first round match of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Coco Gauff, right, of the United States embraces compatriot Caroline Dolehide following their first round match of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Coco Gauff of the United States waves after defeating compatriot Caroline Dolehide in their first round match of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Caroline Dolehide of the United States plays a backhand return to compatriot Coco Gauff during their first round match of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.