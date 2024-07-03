Tennis

Wimbledon 2024, Day 1: Stars Attend As Alcaraz, Osaka Win - In Pics

Naomi Osaka pulled out a 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 victory over Diane Parry in the first round at the All-England Club. Other big names who won on Day 1 at Wimbledon included reigning U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff, 2021 U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu and three-time major champion Carlos Alcaraz, all on Centre Court. Alcaraz began his title defense feeling a bit jittery, he said afterward, but came through with a 7-6 (3), 7-5, 6-2 victory over Estonian qualifier Mark Lajal.

Wimbledon tennis 2024: Carlos Alcaraz vs Mark Lajal | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Carlos Alcaraz, right, of Spain is congratulated Mark Lajal of Estonia following their first round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

1/10
Carlos Alcaraz plays a forehand return to Mark Lajal
Carlos Alcaraz plays a forehand return to Mark Lajal | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a forehand return to Mark Lajal of Estonia during their first round match of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

2/10
Mark Lajal of Estonia reacts after winning a point
Mark Lajal of Estonia reacts after winning a point | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Mark Lajal of Estonia reacts after winning a point to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during their first round match of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

3/10
David Beckham and his mother Sandra
David Beckham and his mother Sandra | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

David Beckham and his mother Sandra watch the first round match on Centre Court between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Mark Lajal of Estonia at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

4/10
Sir David Attenborough and his wife Susan
Sir David Attenborough and his wife Susan | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Sir David Attenborough and his wife Susan watch the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Mark Lajal of Estonia in their first round match on Centre Court at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

5/10
Naomi Osaka of Japan
Naomi Osaka of Japan | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts after winning a point against Diane Parry of France during their first round match of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

6/10
Diane Parry of France
Diane Parry of France | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Diane Parry of France plays a forehand return to Naomi Osaka of Japan during their first round match of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

7/10
Naomi Osaka plays a backhand return to Diane Parry
Naomi Osaka plays a backhand return to Diane Parry | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a backhand return to Diane Parry of France during their first round match of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

8/10
Coco Gauff embraces compatriot Caroline Dolehide
Coco Gauff embraces compatriot Caroline Dolehide | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Coco Gauff, right, of the United States embraces compatriot Caroline Dolehide following their first round match of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

9/10
Coco Gauff of the United States
Coco Gauff of the United States | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Coco Gauff of the United States waves after defeating compatriot Caroline Dolehide in their first round match of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

10/10
Caroline Dolehide of the United States
Caroline Dolehide of the United States | Photo: AP/Alberto Pezzali

Caroline Dolehide of the United States plays a backhand return to compatriot Coco Gauff during their first round match of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

