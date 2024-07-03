Tennis

Wimbledon 2024, Day 1: Stars Attend As Alcaraz, Osaka Win - In Pics

Naomi Osaka pulled out a 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 victory over Diane Parry in the first round at the All-England Club. Other big names who won on Day 1 at Wimbledon included reigning U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff, 2021 U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu and three-time major champion Carlos Alcaraz, all on Centre Court. Alcaraz began his title defense feeling a bit jittery, he said afterward, but came through with a 7-6 (3), 7-5, 6-2 victory over Estonian qualifier Mark Lajal.