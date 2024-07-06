Tennis

Wimbledon: Andy Murray Gets Emotional Tribute Ahead Of Farewell Match - In Pics

British tennis legend Sir Andy Murray was accorded a touching tribute in a ceremony organized on centre court after Murray's men's doubles match at Wimbledon 2024. The match ended in defeat for the Murray brothers (Andy and Jamie), but that did not stop the accolades as the likes of John McEnroe and Novak Djokovic were in attendance. Murray will bid adieu to his home Grand Slam after his mixed doubles campaign alongside Emma Raducanu. He had earlier announced that he would not participate in the singles competition.

Andy Murray | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Britain's Andy Murray waves to the Center Court crowd as he leaves following his first round doubles loss at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

1/7
Andy Murray with Sue Barker
Andy Murray with Sue Barker | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Britain's Andy Murray stands on court with Sue Barker following his first round doubles match with this brother Jamie against Australia's John Peers and Ricky Hijikata at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

2/7
Andy Murray hugs his brother Jamie
Andy Murray hugs his brother Jamie | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Britain's Andy Murray, left, hugs his brother Jamie following their first round doubles match against Australia's John Peers and Ricky Hijikata at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

3/7
Andy Murray with Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray with Novak Djokovic | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Britain's Andy Murray reacts with Serbia's Novak Djokovic, second left, as Holger Rune, left, of Denmark, and Conchita Martinez of Spain, and Martina Navratilova, right, of the US watch following his first round doubles match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

4/7
Kim Sears, wife of Andy Murray and his mother Judy
Kim Sears, wife of Andy Murray and his mother Judy | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Kim Sears, wife of Andy Murray and his mother Judy wait in the players box ahead of the first round doubles match between Andy and Jamie Murray against Australia's John Peers and Ricky Hijikata at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

5/7
Australias John Peers and Ricky Hijikata
Australia's John Peers and Ricky Hijikata | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Australia's John Peers, right, and Ricky Hijikata talk during their first round doubles match against Andy and Jamie Murray of Britain at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

6/7
Britains Andy Murray in action
Britain's Andy Murray in action | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Britain's Andy Murray in action during first round doubles match against Australia's John Peers and Ricky Hijikata at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

7/7
Britains Andy Murray, right, and brother Jamie Jamie in action
Britain's Andy Murray, right, and brother Jamie Jamie in action | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Britain's Andy Murray, right, and brother Jamie Jamie in action during their first round doubles match against Australia's John Peers and Ricky Hijikata at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

