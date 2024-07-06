Tennis

Wimbledon: Andy Murray Gets Emotional Tribute Ahead Of Farewell Match - In Pics

British tennis legend Sir Andy Murray was accorded a touching tribute in a ceremony organized on centre court after Murray's men's doubles match at Wimbledon 2024. The match ended in defeat for the Murray brothers (Andy and Jamie), but that did not stop the accolades as the likes of John McEnroe and Novak Djokovic were in attendance. Murray will bid adieu to his home Grand Slam after his mixed doubles campaign alongside Emma Raducanu. He had earlier announced that he would not participate in the singles competition.