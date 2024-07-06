Britain's Andy Murray waves to the Center Court crowd as he leaves following his first round doubles loss at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Britain's Andy Murray stands on court with Sue Barker following his first round doubles match with this brother Jamie against Australia's John Peers and Ricky Hijikata at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Britain's Andy Murray, left, hugs his brother Jamie following their first round doubles match against Australia's John Peers and Ricky Hijikata at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Britain's Andy Murray reacts with Serbia's Novak Djokovic, second left, as Holger Rune, left, of Denmark, and Conchita Martinez of Spain, and Martina Navratilova, right, of the US watch following his first round doubles match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Kim Sears, wife of Andy Murray and his mother Judy wait in the players box ahead of the first round doubles match between Andy and Jamie Murray against Australia's John Peers and Ricky Hijikata at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Australia's John Peers, right, and Ricky Hijikata talk during their first round doubles match against Andy and Jamie Murray of Britain at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Britain's Andy Murray in action during first round doubles match against Australia's John Peers and Ricky Hijikata at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
Britain's Andy Murray, right, and brother Jamie Jamie in action during their first round doubles match against Australia's John Peers and Ricky Hijikata at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.