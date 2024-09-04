Tennis

US Open 2024: Emma Navarro, Aryna Sabalenka Enter Women's Singles Semifinals - In Pics

In the US Open 2024, Aryna Sabalenka joined the American Emma Navarro in the semifinals after beating China's Qinwen Zheng 6-1, 6-2 on Wednesday morning at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Earlier, Navarro Paulo Badosa 6-2, 7-5 to enter the final four. In the other two quarterfinals, Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia will face Karolina Muchova of Czechia and Iga Swiatek is set to clash with Jessica Pegula. In the men's quarterfinals, Taylor Fritz defeated Alexander Zverev in a tough battle. Jack Draper is set to clash with Alex de Minaur whereas Jannik Sinner will face Daniil Medvedev in other QFs.

2024 US Open quarterfinals: Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, waves after defeating Zheng Qinwen, of China | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, waves after defeating Zheng Qinwen, of China, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2/11
2024 US Open quarterfinals: Zheng Qinwen, of China, wipes her face during her match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus
2024 US Open quarterfinals: Zheng Qinwen, of China, wipes her face during her match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Zheng Qinwen, of China, wipes her face during her match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

3/11
2024 US Open quarterfinals: Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns to Zheng Qinwen, of China
2024 US Open quarterfinals: Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns to Zheng Qinwen, of China | Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns to Zheng Qinwen, of China, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/11
2024 US Open quarterfinals: Zheng Qinwen, of China, returns to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus
2024 US Open quarterfinals: Zheng Qinwen, of China, returns to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Zheng Qinwen, of China, returns to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

5/11
2024 US Open quarterfinals: Zheng Qinwen, of China, pumps her fist after winning a point against Aryna Sabalenka
2024 US Open quarterfinals: Zheng Qinwen, of China, pumps her fist after winning a point against Aryna Sabalenka | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Zheng Qinwen, of China, pumps her fist after winning a point against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

6/11
2024 US Open quarterfinals: Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, serves to Zheng Qinwen, of China
2024 US Open quarterfinals: Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, serves to Zheng Qinwen, of China | Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, serves to Zheng Qinwen, of China, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

7/11
2024 US Open quarterfinals: Emma Navarro, of the United States, shakes hands with Paula Badosa, of Spain
2024 US Open quarterfinals: Emma Navarro, of the United States, shakes hands with Paula Badosa, of Spain | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Emma Navarro, of the United States, shakes hands with Paula Badosa, of Spain, after winning their quarterfinal match of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

8/11
2024 US Open quarterfinals: Emma Navarro, of the United States, reacts after defeating Paula Badosa, of Spain
2024 US Open quarterfinals: Emma Navarro, of the United States, reacts after defeating Paula Badosa, of Spain | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Emma Navarro, of the United States, reacts after defeating Paula Badosa, of Spain, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

9/11
2024 US Open quarterfinals: Paula Badosa, of Spain, returns a shot to Emma Navarro, of the United States
2024 US Open quarterfinals: Paula Badosa, of Spain, returns a shot to Emma Navarro, of the United States | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Paula Badosa, of Spain, returns a shot to Emma Navarro, of the United States, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

10/11
2024 US Open quarterfinals: Emma Navarro, of the United States, returns a shot to Paula Badosa, of Spain
2024 US Open quarterfinals: Emma Navarro, of the United States, returns a shot to Paula Badosa, of Spain | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Emma Navarro, of the United States, returns a shot to Paula Badosa, of Spain, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

11/11
2024 US Open quarterfinals: Paula Badosa, of Spain, reacts after scoring a point against Emma Navarro
2024 US Open quarterfinals: Paula Badosa, of Spain, reacts after scoring a point against Emma Navarro | Photo: AP/Pamela Smith

Paula Badosa, of Spain, reacts after scoring a point against Emma Navarro, of the United States, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

