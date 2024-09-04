Tennis

US Open 2024: Emma Navarro, Aryna Sabalenka Enter Women's Singles Semifinals - In Pics

In the US Open 2024, Aryna Sabalenka joined the American Emma Navarro in the semifinals after beating China's Qinwen Zheng 6-1, 6-2 on Wednesday morning at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Earlier, Navarro Paulo Badosa 6-2, 7-5 to enter the final four. In the other two quarterfinals, Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia will face Karolina Muchova of Czechia and Iga Swiatek is set to clash with Jessica Pegula. In the men's quarterfinals, Taylor Fritz defeated Alexander Zverev in a tough battle. Jack Draper is set to clash with Alex de Minaur whereas Jannik Sinner will face Daniil Medvedev in other QFs.