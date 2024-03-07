Nadal's loss is Nagal's gain. Despite losing his final qualifying round match to South Korea's Hong Seong-chan, Indian singles tennis spearhead Sumit Nagal has made the cut for the main draw of Indian Wells Open 2024. And it is all thanks to Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from the event. (More Tennis News)

The Spanish tennis titan pulled out of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament on Thursday (March 7, 2024), just a day before his opening round clash. Nadal said he was not yet physically ready to compete in the top-flight tournament.