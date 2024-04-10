Tennis

Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

In the second round of Monte Carlo Masters 2024, India's Sumit Nagal will face Holger Rune from Denmark. Here's how, when, and where you can watch the match actions live

Advertisement

X%20%7C%20All%20India%20Tennis%20Association
Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal. Photo: X | All India Tennis Association
info_icon

India's tennis superstar Sumit Nagal after clinching a historical win at the main draw of the 2024 Monte Carlo Masters is gearing up to face Denmark's Holger Rune in the second round on April 10, Wednesday in France. (More Tennis News)

Nagal's terrific form this year has been on another level. At the Roquebrune-Cap-Martin clay court, he first defeated the eight seeded Flavio Cobolli in the qualifier, and then third seeded Facundo Diaz Acosto to cruise to the main draw. And then, the unseeded boy from Delhi stunned the Italian Matteo Arnaldi in the first round with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 victory. It is the first time an Indian has qualified for the second round at Monte Carlo Masters.

Advertisement

Sumit's next opponent is a formidable competitor. Holger Rune is seeded seventh and has come through a long journey glory over his tennis career. The Danish has won four ATP Tour singles titles and he is the one who has defeated the Indian ranked 93 in their only previous clash at the round robin Group 1 Davis Cup tie in February 2023. He sealed a 3-1 victory over Nagal. The Round of 32 is going to be tough, but Nagal's historical wins must have gained confidence, making one thing certain - the clash is going to give thrills.

When is Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, Monte Carlo Masters, 2nd Round?

The main draw match between Sumit Nagal and Federico Coria will be played on April 10, Wednesday at 6:50 PM IST at the Roquebrune-Cap-Martin in France.

Advertisement

Where to watch Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, Monte Carlo Masters, 2nd Round?

In India, Sony Sports channels (Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD) will broadcast the matches of the Monte Carlo Masters live.

The 2024 Monte Carlo Masters will be available to stream on Tennis TV worldwide.

In India, tennis matches can be streamed online on the Sony LIV app.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024: PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Chennai; What If We Rename Parts Of China, Says Rajnath In Arunachal
  2. USA Vs Canada 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India Online And On TV
  3. Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: India Preps For Festivities, Cities Light Up
  5. Swara Bhasker Birthday Special: 5 Films Of The Actress That Should Be On Your Watch List
  6. Sports World: John Murtough Steps Down As Manchester United Football Director - As It Happened
  7. When Is The Next Solar Eclipse? Mark Your Calendars For The Celestial Spectacle Now!
  8. Apoorva Arora: Rohit Sharma Is A Big Influence In My Life, He Is A Great Leader, There Is A Lot To Learn From Him