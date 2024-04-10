India's tennis superstar Sumit Nagal after clinching a historical win at the main draw of the 2024 Monte Carlo Masters is gearing up to face Denmark's Holger Rune in the second round on April 10, Wednesday in France. (More Tennis News)
Nagal's terrific form this year has been on another level. At the Roquebrune-Cap-Martin clay court, he first defeated the eight seeded Flavio Cobolli in the qualifier, and then third seeded Facundo Diaz Acosto to cruise to the main draw. And then, the unseeded boy from Delhi stunned the Italian Matteo Arnaldi in the first round with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 victory. It is the first time an Indian has qualified for the second round at Monte Carlo Masters.
Sumit's next opponent is a formidable competitor. Holger Rune is seeded seventh and has come through a long journey glory over his tennis career. The Danish has won four ATP Tour singles titles and he is the one who has defeated the Indian ranked 93 in their only previous clash at the round robin Group 1 Davis Cup tie in February 2023. He sealed a 3-1 victory over Nagal. The Round of 32 is going to be tough, but Nagal's historical wins must have gained confidence, making one thing certain - the clash is going to give thrills.
When is Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, Monte Carlo Masters, 2nd Round?
The main draw match between Sumit Nagal and Federico Coria will be played on April 10, Wednesday at 6:50 PM IST at the Roquebrune-Cap-Martin in France.
Where to watch Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, Monte Carlo Masters, 2nd Round?
In India, Sony Sports channels (Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD) will broadcast the matches of the Monte Carlo Masters live.
The 2024 Monte Carlo Masters will be available to stream on Tennis TV worldwide.
In India, tennis matches can be streamed online on the Sony LIV app.