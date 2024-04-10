Sumit's next opponent is a formidable competitor. Holger Rune is seeded seventh and has come through a long journey glory over his tennis career. The Danish has won four ATP Tour singles titles and he is the one who has defeated the Indian ranked 93 in their only previous clash at the round robin Group 1 Davis Cup tie in February 2023. He sealed a 3-1 victory over Nagal. The Round of 32 is going to be tough, but Nagal's historical wins must have gained confidence, making one thing certain - the clash is going to give thrills.