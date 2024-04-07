The 91st-ranked defeated Argentina's Facundo Diaz Acosta in three sets, 7-5, 2-6, 6-2, in the second qualifying to cruise to the first round. In the first qualifying on Friday, the Indian had overpowered Flavio Cobolli 6-2, 6-3. The best thing is, that Nagal became the first Indian to do so in 42 years. The last time an Indian reached the main draw in the Monte Carlo Masters was in 1982, with Ramesh Krishnan's stellar performance but sadly, he could not advance to the second round.