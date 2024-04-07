The Indian ace tennis player, Sumit Nagal never fails to get scripted in the history books. Once again making it to the main draw at the 2024 Monte Carlo Masters on April 7, Sunday in France he created history. (More Tennis News)
The 91st-ranked defeated Argentina's Facundo Diaz Acosta in three sets, 7-5, 2-6, 6-2, in the second qualifying to cruise to the first round. In the first qualifying on Friday, the Indian had overpowered Flavio Cobolli 6-2, 6-3. The best thing is, that Nagal became the first Indian to do so in 42 years. The last time an Indian reached the main draw in the Monte Carlo Masters was in 1982, with Ramesh Krishnan's stellar performance but sadly, he could not advance to the second round.
Sumit Nagal is now scheduled to compete against 88th ranked Federico Coria. Speaking of predictions, the stats stand in favour of the history maker as Nagal has a track record of winning 8 matches on the clay court whereas Coria has only won two matches on the same surface.
When is Sumit Nagal Vs Federico Coria Monte Carlo Masters main draw?
The main draw match between Sumit Nagal and Federico Coria will be played on April 8, Monday at 1:30 PM IST at the Roquebrune-Cap-Martin in France.
Where to watch Sumit Nagal Vs Federico Coria Monte Carlo Masters main draw?
In India, Sony Sports channels (Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD) will broadcast the matches of the Monte Carlo Masters live.
The 2024 Monte Carlo Masters will be available to stream on Tennis TV worldwide.
In India, tennis matches can be streamed online on the Sony LIV app.