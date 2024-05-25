Novak Djokovic, right, of Serbia, congratulates the match winner Tomas Machac, left, of the Czech Republic, during their semi-final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.
Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, reacts after winning against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during their semi-final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.
Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, reacts after winning a game against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during their semi-final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.
Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, returns a ball to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia during their semi-final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a ball to Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, during their semi-final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.
Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, returns a ball to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during their semi-final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a ball to Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, during their semi-final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.
Tomas Machac, of the Czech Republic, returns a ball to Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during their semi-final match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.