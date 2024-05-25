Tennis

Geneva Open: Novak Djokovic Loses To Tomas Machac In Semi-Finals - In Pics

Novak Djokovic suffered a shock loss to Czech Republic's Tomas Machac in the Geneva Open semi-finals on Friday (May 24, 2024). The Serbian world number one's preparations for the upcoming French Open suffered a jolt with the 4-6, 6-0, 1-6 defeat in the ATP 250 event. The 37-year-old Djokovic has not entered a single tournament's final in 2024. As for Machac, this was the biggest win of the 23-year-old's career so far, and he will face the winner of the other semi-final between second seed Casper Ruud and the unseeded Flavio Cobolli.