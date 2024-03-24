Tennis

Miami Open: Andy Murray Beats Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Enters Third Round

The 36-year-old Andy Murray brushed aside the challenge of world number 30 Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6 (0), 6-3 in a rain-interrupted match to reach the round of 32 at Miami Open 2024. The Scot gained a measure of revenge for his defeat by the Argentinian in the first round of Australian Open in January

Stats Perform
24 March 2024
24 March 2024
       
AP
Andy Murray celebrates his second round win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry at Miami Open 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

Andy Murray picked up his best win of the year so far with a straight-sets victory over Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the Miami Open. (More Tennis News)

Murray swept past the Argentinian, ranked 30 in the world, 7-6 (0) 6-3 in a rain-interrupted match to reach the third round.

The 36-year-old Scot gained a measure of revenge for his defeat by the same player in the first round of the Australian Open in January.

Murray will face Czech youngster Tomas Machac, who beat Russian world number six Andrey Rublev, in the next round.

Fellow Briton Jack Draper’s challenge was ended by Nicolas Jarry, however.

Jarry, the world number 23 from Chile, beat 22-year-old Draper 7-6 (5) 4-6 7-6 (2).

