Tennis

Miami Open: Andy Murray Beats Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Enters Third Round

The 36-year-old Andy Murray brushed aside the challenge of world number 30 Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6 (0), 6-3 in a rain-interrupted match to reach the round of 32 at Miami Open 2024. The Scot gained a measure of revenge for his defeat by the Argentinian in the first round of Australian Open in January