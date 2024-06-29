Tennis

Kasatkina Vs Fernandez, Eastbourne Open 2024: Daria Wins Seventh WTA Title, First On Grass - Data Debrief

Daria Kasatkina beat Leylah Fernandez 6-3 6-4 to win her seventh WTA title, and her first on grass, at the Eastbourne International

Daria Kasatkina celebrates after converting championship point at Eastbourne
Daria Kasatkina beat Leylah Fernandez 6-3 6-4 to win her seventh WTA title, and her first on grass, at the Eastbourne International. (More Tennis News)

The world number 14, who finished as runner-up to Madison Keys last year, had conquered Emma Raducanu and Jasmine Paolini en route to her fourth final of 2024.

She broke the 2021 US Open runner-up in the very first game and wrapped up the opener with another break in the ninth game, having held off some fierce pressure on her own serve.

Another swift break in the second set had seemingly set up more of the same, but Fernandez fought back from 3-0 down to go 4-3 up. However, the Canadian failed to hold serve again from then on as Kasatkina assumed control, wrapping up her victory in just under two hours.

Elsewhere on Saturday, 20-year-old Diana Shnaider won her second title of 2024 at the Bad Homburg Open, edging out Donna Vekic 6-3 2-6 6-3 in the final.

The Russian's efficiency told in a back-and-forth contest as she converted four of her six break points, becoming the youngest player on the WTA Tour to capture multiple titles this season.

Data Debrief: Kasatkina heads to SW19 in form

Kasatkina is now 6-1 on grass this year and possesses a fine 33-17 record on the surface throughout her career.

Having made the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in 2018, she will be targeting another deep run this year, seeded 14th and drawn to face Zhang Shuai in the first round. 

