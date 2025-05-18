Tennis

WTA Italian Open 2025 Final: Jasmine Paolini Beats Coco Gauff In Rome, Ends Italy's 40-Year Title Wait

Jasmine Paolini ended Italy’s 40-year wait for a home champion in Rome, defeating Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-2 in a commanding performance at the WTA Italian Open 2025 Final. Roared on by the home crowd, Paolini became the first Italian woman to lift the trophy since Raffaella Reggi in 1985. Gauff, plagued by errors and double faults, fell short in her second straight final loss, following her Madrid defeat to Aryna Sabalenka. Paolini, already into the doubles final with Sara Errani, will rise to world No. 4 ahead of Roland Garros.