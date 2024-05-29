Iga Swiatek continues her journey of glory in the 2024 WTA Tour. Out of the 45 matches she played, she emerged victorious in 41, including one walkover. Throughout the season, the Polish claimed four titles, facing defeats at the Australian Open (3R), Dubai Tennis Championship(SF), Miami Open(4R), and Stuttgart Open(SF). Once an up-and-coming player among many, Iga now stands at the pinnacle of the tennis world for the second consecutive year.