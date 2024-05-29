Tennis

Iga Swiatek Vs Naomi Osaka, French Open 2024 Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch The Rivalry Making

Both Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka are four-time Grand Slam winners with one victory each in their head-to-head record. They are set to clash at the French Open 2024 round three. Here's all you need to know about the fresh rivalry

Miami Open Media
Naomi Osaka (first from left) and Iga Swiatek, finalists of Miami Open 2022. Photo: Miami Open Media
info_icon

The world no.1 Iga Swiatek and Japan's Naomi Osaka are locking horns in the second round of the 2024 French Open on May 29, Wednesday at Philippe Chatrier in Paris. (More Tennis News)

Iga Swiatek continues her journey of glory in the 2024 WTA Tour. Out of the 45 matches she played, she emerged victorious in 41, including one walkover. Throughout the season, the Polish claimed four titles, facing defeats at the Australian Open (3R), Dubai Tennis Championship(SF), Miami Open(4R), and Stuttgart Open(SF). Once an up-and-coming player among many, Iga now stands at the pinnacle of the tennis world for the second consecutive year.

On the other hand, Naomi Osaka, once a world no. 1 and tennis sensation in the pre-covid era finds herself in the 137th position after the maternity leave. She is coming on the back of a 6-1 4-6 7-5 win over Italy's Lucia Bronzetti, marking her first victory in Paris in three years.

When talking about predictions, Swiatek's chances remain more than 90% for she is a three-time French Open title winner. And of course, the world No. 1. However, Osaka's prospects are dimmer given the fact that she never advanced at the Roland Garros beyond round three.

BY Gaurav Thakur

Both Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka are four-time Grand Slam winners with one victory each in their head-to-head record. Back in the 2022 Miami Open, Iga overpowered the Japanese tennis star, while in 2019 Naomi defeated the Polish in Toronto.

Iga Swiatek Vs Naomi Osaka Head To Head Record

Matches Played: 2

Iga Swiatek Wins: 1

Naomi Osaka Wins: 1

No Result: 0

Live streaming details of the Iga Swiatek Vs Naomi Osaka, French Open 2024 Match:

When is Iga Swiatek Vs Naomi Osaka, French Open 2024 2nd Round?

The French Open 2024, Iga Swiatek Vs Naomi Osaka second-round match is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29 at 6:45 PM IST at the Court Philippe Chatrier, Paris.

Where to watch Iga Swiatek Vs Naomi Osaka, French Open 2024 2nd Round Match?

The French Open 2024,Iga Swiatek Vs Naomi Osaka second-round match will be telecasted live on TV in India via Sony Sports Network.

In India, you can watch the French Open 2024 matches online on SonyLiv.

