Hopman Cup Put On 'Pause' As Mixed Team Event Clashes With Paris Olympics

The Hopman Cup, named after Australian great Harry Hopman, started in 1989 and was played annually until 2020. It resumed last year in France and was won by Croatia's Donna Vekic and Borna Coric. Photo: X (Hopman Cup)

