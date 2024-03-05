Tennis

Hopman Cup Put On 'Pause' As Mixed Team Event Clashes With Paris Olympics

Associated Press (AP)
March 5, 2024
March 5, 2024
       
The Hopman Cup, named after Australian great Harry Hopman, started in 1989 and was played annually until 2020. It resumed last year in France and was won by Croatia's Donna Vekic and Borna Coric. Photo: X (Hopman Cup)
The Hopman Cup in France was cancelled on Tuesday to avoid a clash with the Paris Olympics.

The mixed-team tennis event was scheduled to take place in the southern city of Nice at the end of July. The Olympic tennis tournament takes place from July 27 to August 4. (More Tennis News)

The Hopman Cup will return in 2025, the International Tennis Federation said.

“With both the Hopman Cup and Olympic Games due to take place in France this year, hitting pause on the Hopman Cup until 2025 is a sensible decision," ITF president David Haggerty said.

"The players who had committed to this year's event have been informed and we look forward to seeing them in the Cote d'Azur next year.”

The Hopman Cup, named after Australian great Harry Hopman, started in 1989 and was played annually until 2020. It resumed last year in France and was won by Croatia's Donna Vekic and Borna Coric.

