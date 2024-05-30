French Open Day 4 Recap: Iga Swiatek Topples Naomi Osaka; Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Also Register Victories

French Open day 4 did not see any major upsets as far as seeded players are concerned. In women's singles, current world no 1 Iga Swiatek defeated Naomi Osaka 7-6 (1), 1-6, 7-5. Eight seed Ons Jabeur also won as she won 6-3 1-6 6-3 against her Colombian opponent Camila Osorio. (Full French Open Coverage | Tennis News)
In men's singles, Carlos Alcaraz faced a tough fight against qualifier Jesper de Jong as the Spanish player won 6-3 6-4 2-6 6-2 to progress to the third round.
Alcaraz will face either American Sebastian Korda or Kwon Soon-woo in the third round.
Greek ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas won a cliff-hanger to beat Germany's Daniel Altmaier 6-3 6-2 6-7 (2-7) 6-4.
French Open Day 4 Results
Here are the key results from Day 4 of French Open:
No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz def. Jesper De Jong, 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2
No. 2 Jannik Sinner vs. Richard Gasquet
No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Daniel Altmaier, 6-3, 6-2, 6-7(2), 6-4
No. 6 Andrey Rublev def. Pedro Martinez, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3
No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz vs. Brandon Nakashima (postponed)
Corentin Moutet vs. Alexander Shevchenko (postponed)
Denis Shapovalov vs. No. 25 Frances Tiafoe (postponed)
Pavel Kotov vs. Stan Wawrinka
No. 15 Ben Shelton vs. Kei Nishikori (postponed)
Fabian Marozsan vs. No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov (postponed)
Alexandre Muller vs. Matteo Arnaldi (postponed)
Henri Squire vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime (postponed)
Zizou Bergs vs. Maximilian Marterer (postponed)
Sebastian Ofner vs. No. 20 Sebastian Baez (postponed)
Lorenzo Sonego vs. Zhizhen Zhang (postponed)
No. 27 Sebastian Korda vs. Soonwoo Kwon (postponed)
Sofia Kenin def. No. 21 Caroline Garcia, 6-3, 6-3
No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. Naomi Osaka, 7-6(1), 1-6, 7-5
No. 8 Ons Jabeur def. Camila Osorio, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3
No. 3 Coco Gauff def. Tamara Zidansek, 6-3, 6-4
No. 32 Katerina Siniakova vs. Chloé Paquet (postponed)
No. 11 Danielle Collins vs. Olga Danilovic
Katie Volynets vs. No. 5 Marketa Vondrousova (postponed)
Donna Vekic vs. No. 18 Marta Kostyuk (postponed)
No. 9 Jelena Ostapenko vs. Clara Tauson (postponed)
No. 18 Liudmila Samsonova vs. Amanda Anisimova (postponed)
Xinyu Wang vs. Viktoriya Tomova (postponed)
Cristina Bucsa vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto (postponed)
No. 31 Leylah Fernandez vs. Xiyu Wang (postponed)
Jana Fett vs. Marie Bouzkova (postponed)
Yafan Wang vs. No. 30 Dayana Yastremska (postponed)
Viktorija Golubic vs. Anastasia Potapova (postponed)
Where to watch French Open 2024 in India?
The Roland Garros tournament is telecast Live on the Sony Sports Network. It will also be streamed online on the Sony Liv app and website in India.