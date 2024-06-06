Tennis

French Open Day 11 Recap: Zverev Sets Up Ruud Semi-Final; Bopanna-Ebden Into Last Four Too

World number two Aryna Sabalenka was upset by Mirra Andreeva, and Jasmine Paolini dispatched fourth seed Elena Rybakina. Here is a recap of the highlights of French Open, Day 11

Alexander Zverev beats Alex de Minaur, French Open 2024 quarterfinal, AP photo
Alexander Zverev beat Alex de Minaur in the French Open 2024 quarter-final on Wednesday (June 5). Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias
While fourth seed Alexander Zverev entered the French Open semi-finals for the fourth year running, the Indo-Australian combine of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden stormed into the men's doubles last four stage. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)

That, and much more in our recap of Day 11 at Roland Garros.

Zverev Sets Up Ruud Showdown

Alexander Zverev forged a hard-fought 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 win over Australian 11th seed Alex de Minaur to advance to the semi-finals. Zverev will meet Casper Ruud, who progressed with a bye after Novak Djokovic's injury withdrawal.

Alexander Zverev is refusing to back down at the French Open.
French Open: Alexander Zverev Aims For 'Absolute Limit' After Progression To Semi-Final

BY Stats Perform

Andreeva Stuns Sabalenka

World number two Aryna Sabalenka was upset by Mirra Andreeva in three sets in a shock women's singles quarter-final result. Sabalenka was aiming to reach the final four of a grand slam for a ninth time, but instead Andreeva rallied to win 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4 and enter her first-ever Major semi-final.

Paolini Upsets Rybakina

In another stunning result in the women's quarters, Italy's Jasmine Paolini dispatched world number four Elena Rybakina 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. Paolini will play her first career grand slam semi-final against Andreeva.

Jasmine Paolini celebrates after converting match point against Elena Rybakina on Wednesday.
Elena Rybakina Vs Jasmine Paolini, French Open 2024: Italian Reaches Her First Roland Garros Semi-Final

BY Stats Perform

Bopanna-Ebden Into Doubles Semis

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden waltzed into the men’s doubles semi-finals, warding off Belgium’s Joran Vliegen and Sander Gille, the 10th seeds, by a 7-6 (7-3), 5-7, 6-1 margin in their last-eight fixture. The second seeds Bopanna-Ebden are set to face Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in their last-four clash.

French Open Day 11 Key Results

Alexander Zverev (4) beat Alex de Minaur (11), 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4

Mirra Andreeva beat Aryna Sabalenka (2), 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4

Jasmine Paolini (12) beat Elena Rybakina (4), 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden (2) beat Joran Vliegen-Sander Gille (10) 7-6 (7-3), 5-7, 6-1

PHOTOS

