While fourth seed Alexander Zverev entered the French Open semi-finals for the fourth year running, the Indo-Australian combine of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden stormed into the men's doubles last four stage. (Full Coverage | Tennis News)
That, and much more in our recap of Day 11 at Roland Garros.
Zverev Sets Up Ruud Showdown
Alexander Zverev forged a hard-fought 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 win over Australian 11th seed Alex de Minaur to advance to the semi-finals. Zverev will meet Casper Ruud, who progressed with a bye after Novak Djokovic's injury withdrawal.
Andreeva Stuns Sabalenka
World number two Aryna Sabalenka was upset by Mirra Andreeva in three sets in a shock women's singles quarter-final result. Sabalenka was aiming to reach the final four of a grand slam for a ninth time, but instead Andreeva rallied to win 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4 and enter her first-ever Major semi-final.
Paolini Upsets Rybakina
In another stunning result in the women's quarters, Italy's Jasmine Paolini dispatched world number four Elena Rybakina 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. Paolini will play her first career grand slam semi-final against Andreeva.
Bopanna-Ebden Into Doubles Semis
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden waltzed into the men’s doubles semi-finals, warding off Belgium’s Joran Vliegen and Sander Gille, the 10th seeds, by a 7-6 (7-3), 5-7, 6-1 margin in their last-eight fixture. The second seeds Bopanna-Ebden are set to face Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in their last-four clash.
French Open Day 11 Key Results
Alexander Zverev (4) beat Alex de Minaur (11), 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4
Mirra Andreeva beat Aryna Sabalenka (2), 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4
Jasmine Paolini (12) beat Elena Rybakina (4), 6-2, 4-6, 6-4
Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden (2) beat Joran Vliegen-Sander Gille (10) 7-6 (7-3), 5-7, 6-1