Andreeva Stuns Sabalenka

World number two Aryna Sabalenka was upset by Mirra Andreeva in three sets in a shock women's singles quarter-final result. Sabalenka was aiming to reach the final four of a grand slam for a ninth time, but instead Andreeva rallied to win 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4 and enter her first-ever Major semi-final.