Tennis

French Open 2025 Quarter-Finals: Iga Swiatek Thrashes Elina Svitolina To Set A Clash With Aryan Sabalenka In Semis

Iga Swiatek will face Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals of the French Open after defeating Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals. Swiatek took one hour and 43 minutes to win the match with a score of 6-1, 7-5. She excelled with her return game in the first set but faced a tougher challenge in the second set. In the early stages, Swiatek had to fend off break points on three occasions, while Svitolina was unable to capitalise on the pressure. Swiatek demonstrated impressive footwork and achieved back-to-back breaks in the fourth and sixth games, the latter coming after Svitolina hit a forehand into the net. Svitolina initially took the lead in the second set by breaking Swiatek to go up 3-1. However, she quickly lost that advantage after hitting a shot wide in the following game. Both players managed to hold serve from that point onward, but in the eleventh game, Swiatek converted an overhead smash and watched as Svitolina's looping shot drifted wide, resulting in another break for Swiatek.