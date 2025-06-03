Tennis

French Open 2025 Quarter-Finals: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Qinwen Zheng To Enter Semi-finals

The top-ranked woman at the French Open, Aryna Sabalenka, has advanced to the semifinals. On Tuesday, she defeated Qinwen Zheng in straight sets to secure her spot in the final four. Zheng fought hard, even forcing a tiebreak in the first set, but Sabalenka managed to win it 7-6. Following that, she found her rhythm and comfortably took the second set 6-3, clinching the match. While Sabalenka displayed strong gameplay, Zheng's 31 unforced errors contributed significantly to Sabalenka’s victory, as she made just 18 unforced errors herself. This win marks Sabalenka's second time reaching the French Open semifinals, having previously done so in 2023, where she lost to Karolína Muchová. Despite her No. 1 ranking, Sabalenka has yet to win the French Open, though she has come close in recent years. After her semifinal appearance in 2023, she reached the quarterfinals in 2024, making those two tournaments her nearest efforts to claim the title.