French Open Day 8 Highlights: Alcaraz Beats Shelton In Four-Set Battle; Sabalenka, Paul Enter Quarters At Roland Garros

Alcaraz, despite being the clear favourite for today's clash, will need to be careful against the late-game drop-off that he suffered against both Fabian Marozsan and Damir Dzumhur, losing the second and third sets respectively against both. In fact, Alcaraz barely survivid the third-round match against Dzumhur, with the Bosnian looking like in control of the fifth set, before the Spaniard cleaned it up.