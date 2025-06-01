French Open Day 8 Highlights: Alcaraz Beats Shelton In Four-Set Battle; Sabalenka, Paul Enter Quarters At Roland Garros

French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 8: Let’s Go!
Bonjour, mesdames and messieurs! A very warm afternoon to everyone tuning in. We are beginning our live coverage of French Open 2025, Day 6 action at Roland-Garros. The first batch of matches, as usual, starts at 2:30 PM IST.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 8: When Does The Action Begin?
The first batch of matches all start at 2:30 PM IST.
French Open 2025 ATP:
Alexei Popyrin (Australia) vs Tommy Paul (USA)
French Open 2025 WTA:
Jasmine Paolini (Italy) vs Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)
French Open 2025 ATP Doubles:
Santiago Gonzalez (Mexico) & Austin Krajicek (USA) vs Marcel Granollers (Spain) & Horacio Zeballos (Argentina)
French Open 2025 WTA Doubles:
Ulrikke Eikeri (Norway) & Eri Hozumi (Japan) vs Rebecca Sramkova (Slovakia) & Viktoriya Tomova (Bulgaria)
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 8: Indians In Action
Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri are the only two Indian players in action today at French Open 2025. Both are competing in the ATP Doubles events.
Bhambri, along with his doubles partner Robert Galloway of the USA, will take on the American duo of Christian Harrison and Evan King. The match starts at 4:00 PM IST.
Bopanna, meanwhile, will team up with Czechia's Adam Pavlasek to play Finland's Harri Heliovaara and Great Britain's Henry Patten. The match begins at 4:00 PM IST.
In the French Open 2025 Boys main draw, Manas Dhamne will play USA's Ronit Karki. The match starts at 2:30 PM IST.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 8: When Is Alcaraz Playing?
World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz will take on world No. 13 Ben Shelton of the USA in the fourth-round match of Roland-Garros today.
Alcaraz, despite being the clear favourite for today's clash, will need to be careful against the late-game drop-off that he suffered against both Fabian Marozsan and Damir Dzumhur, losing the second and third sets respectively against both. In fact, Alcaraz barely survivid the third-round match against Dzumhur, with the Bosnian looking like in control of the fifth set, before the Spaniard cleaned it up.
The match between Alcaraz and Shelton will start at 5:30 PM IST. The timings, however, are subject to change.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 8: Matches Delayed
The opening matches have been delayed by 10 minutes, and will start at 2:40 PM IST.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 8: Paolini Vs Svitolina Updates
Jasmine Paolini looked completely unplayable in the first part of the match, with the Italian's intensity bamboozling world No. 14 Elina Svitolina. The Italian quickly built a 3-0 lead in the first set, but the Ukrainian responded by playing some risky shots, and winning the fourth game go gain some foothold in the set.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 8: Paolini Vs Svitolina Updates
The tennis is going on at a breakneck pace right now. Svitolina has fought back after being 3-love down at the start, and the match is now tied 4-4 in the first set.
In the ATP draw, Popyrin is trailing 3-5 against Tommy Paul. It's an even contest at the moment between the Australian and the American.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 8: Popyrin Vs Paul Updates
Tommy Paul has taken an early lead in the match, winning the first set comprehensively. After the match tied 3-3 at one point, the American played some long rallies to win 6-3 in the first set.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 8: Paolini Vs Svitolina Updates
The opening 50 minutes of tennis have been exhilirating, and the first set goes to Paolini, who wins it 6-4. It was way closer than the scoreline suggests, with the Italian winning the set point with some excellent strokeplay.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 8: Updates
Both Tommy Paul and Jasmine Paolini have big leads in the second set. Paul is up 4-2 against Popyrin,, while Paolini is up 4-1 against Svitolina.
Meanwhile, Dhamne has lost the first set against USA's Ronit Karki in the boys section, and is trailing 1-2 in the second set.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 8: Paolini Vs Svitolina
It's as close as a fourth-round match can be! Paolini took a big lead in the second set, but Svitolina used all of her experience to fight back. It ended 6-6, and the second set now goes to tie-break. The Ukrainian leads 4-2 in the tie break.
Meanwhile, Tommy Paul has won the second set as well against Popyrin, and is leading 4-2 in the third set.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 8: Tommy Paul Wins!
It's a straight set victory for world No. 12 Tommy Paul, as he defeated Australia's Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in the fourth-round match.
Meanwhile, Rohand Bopana and Adam Pavlasek lost the first set against Heliovaara-Patten by 6-2, but are leading 4-3 in the second set.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 8: Svitolina Wins!
What a comeback from the 30-year-old! After losing the first set, the Ukraining won the second set tie-breaker, and then steamrolled Paolini in the third set to cause a big upset on Day 8! The final score reads 4-6, 7-6(8-6), 6-1.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 8: Rybakina Vs Swiatek Underway
Elena Rybakina is off to a strong start leading 3-0 in the first set and holding a 40-0 advantage in the current game at Court Philippe seems. Swiatek is yet to find her rhythm, trailing with zero games won so far.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 8: Samsonova vs Zheng - Underway!
Samsonova trails Zheng 6-7, 0-1 in the second set in the round of 16. Zheng took the first set in a tight tiebreak and is off to a strong start in the second at the Court Suzanne-Lenglen.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 8: Rybakina Vs Swiatek - Update!
Elena Rybakina takes the opening game of the final set against Iga Swiatek in this tense French Open fourth-round clash. It's 1-1 in sets, with Rybakina rebounding from a poor second set to grab early momentum in the third.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 8: Zheng Survives Samsonova!
Zheng Qinwen edged past Liudmila Samsonova in a rollercoaster 7-6, 1-6, 6-3 win in the French Open fourth round. Despite a dip in the second set, Zheng regained control in the decider to advance after 2 hours and 50 minutes on Court Suzanne-Lenglen and reach the quarterfinals!
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 8: Carlos Alcaraz In Action!
Ben Shelton leads Carlos Alcaraz 5-4 in the opening set of their Round of 16 clash on Court Philippe-Chatrier. he American has matched Alcaraz shot-for-shot, each player hitting 9 and 8 winners respectively, while unforced errors stand equal at 11 apiece.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 8: Sabalenka Vs Anisimova
World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka leads Amanda Anisimova 7-5, 2-0 on Court Suzanne-Lenglen in round four match, showcasing her power with 17 winners in a tight battle.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 8: Sabalenka WINS!
And the world World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka did what she does the best -- dominate! She is through to the quarterfinals, securing a straight-set victory over 16th seed Amanda Anisimova winning the match 7-5, 6-3 in 1 hour 34 minutes.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 8: Alcaraz Takes First Set
Carlos Alcaraz edged a tight first set 7-6 against Ben Shelton and now finds himself locked at 2-2 in the second. The American is showing some real good resilience at the Court Philippe-Chatrier.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 8: Carlos Alcaraz Dominates!
Now, Carlos Alcaraz takes a commanding lead over Ben Shelton. He leads 2-0 in sets (7-6, 10-8, 6-3) on the Court Philippe-Chatrier. Shelton fights back in the third set, currently up 2-1 in games, but Alcaraz remains firmly in control after two hours and six minutes of play.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 8: Ben Shelton Pulls One Back
Ben Shelton has pulled one back! After dropping the first two sets to Carlos Alcaraz in tiebreaks (6-7, 8-10), the American hit back in the third 6-3 and now leads the fourth set 2-1. Both players are matching each other shot for shot under the lights at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Match time crosses 2 hours 45 minutes!
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 8: Watch The Masterclass
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 8: Alcaraz Into Quarters!
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Ben Shelton 7-6(6), 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in a thrilling fourth-round match. The Spaniard fired 43 winners and held off Shelton’s aggressive challenge to reach the quarterfinals after 3 hours and 22 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 8: Frances Tiafoe In Action!
Frances Tiafoe leads Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 6-4, 1-3 in the third set of their fourth-round clash. Tiafoe has dominated with 33 winners so far and is currently serving at 40-15 on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.
French Open 2025 Live Score, Day 8: Tiafoe Cruises Into Quarters With Straight-Sets Win
Frances Tiafoe continues his dominance, defeating Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) in the fourth round match. The American showed solid serving with a 68% first-serve rate and hit 40 winners while keeping his unforced errors to 36.
Wrap-Up!
That's all from our end for today. See you tomorrow for the live coverage of the ninth day of Roland Garros. Till then, Good Night! Take Care!